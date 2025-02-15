Daigo locks horns with Shogun X to save Jade in Fortnite live event, hinting toward next Lawless season

After days of waiting for Daigo’s Ritual to be finished in the chilly hills, today was the day Fortnite’s Chapter six, season one’s live event shed more light on the mystery of Jade’s disappearance in the demonic portals.

As the Fortnite live event’s in-game timer hit zero, Daigo completed his Ritual and merged all six of his masks into one. He wore that supreme mask, which gave him the ability to pull Jade directly out of the portal using his golden powers. Jade was very close to getting out, but she was pulled inside the portal again by Shogun X, who came out to fight Daigo.

It’s golden now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shogun X pulled Daigo up in the sky, and the preview changed to a full showdown between the two as they fought to determine the future of the island. Shogun continued to suck essence from the portals to make himself powerful, just as he had been doing throughout the season, while Daigo tried to stop him in his tracks with his duel blades.

After an intense fight between the two, Shogun X pulled up The Finisher on Daigo, making him kneel ina clear reference to the Mortal Kombat collaboration coming to Fortnite with the next season. Shogun X didn’t kill Daigo but got overconfident by choking him up in the sky. Daigo had one last ace up his sleeve, defeating Shogun X with a surprise attack. Once he killed him, his essence disintegrated and made the demon portal glow in a golden color, and uncanny change from their usual red.

Could Midas be playing a secret role in spreading the gold? Screenshot by Dot Esports

After the event ended, Jade finally left the portal. She has a ton of dialogue, which can be used to learn the game’s lore. She talks about her brother, Kendo, who is righteous but always looks for examples to follow instead of being one, showing his attitude through the season where he always relied on us to find the truth behind her sister’s disappearance through story quests. She also says that Daigo is not a “frustrated genius,” as his plan worked to rescue her.

The golden color around the portal where Daigo performed his ritual seemed to spawn unlimited gold for the players. Jade says excessive gold can lead to “greed, fighting, and mayhem,” which perfectly aligns with the Lawless season that is coming up next for the players. Slowly, other portals are also turning golden, and it could be the transition point to the next season, where all hell breaks loose and anarchy prevails as everyone is hunting for gold.

