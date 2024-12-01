How to find the Samurai Shogun X boss in Fortnite

The Samurai Shogun X boss in Fortnite is a dark demon warrior who roams around the map collecting spirits. He is one of the two bosses on the island, and it can be quite tricky to locate him and collect his powerful Medallion.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about finding and defeating the Samurai Shogun X boss in Fortnite.

Samurai Shogun X boss location in Fortnite

The red floating island is where you can finish the Samurai Shogun X boss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Samurai Shogun X boss in Fortnite, you need to find the Samurai Kabuto or helmet sign on your mini-map, which shows the current location of the boss. As you battle it, you should be able to bring his health low, at which point he will drop some of his loot and move to another place on the map with entirely regenerated health.

So you can technically never kill the boss in the early game to get his Medallion. However, if you wait until the floating islands come into play during the later stages of the match, the Kabuto symbol will travel to the floating island and turn red. Then, you can use a Wind Spirit to go there and take down the boss for good .

How to defeat Samurai Shogun X boss in Fortnite

Come at me, Samurai! Screenshot by Dot Esports Dodge the skulls on fire. Screenshot by Dot Esports Don’t stand on the glowing ground. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Samurai Shogun X has a huge health bar, and you will have to take a page out of Elden Ring here and learn his attack pattern to dodge them. Dodging allows you to conserve your health and shields to be healthy and take that long fight without getting killed by the demon warrior or other enemy players looking to swoop in and reap the rewards.

Here is a look at his moves and how you can dodge them in Fortnite:

Huge Katana Slice: Samurai Shogun X dashes toward you and knocks you backward if he connects the slice with you while also dealing damage. This can be lethal if you can’t avoid this move while on the floating island. You can slide down the slice to dodge the attack move easily.

Samurai Shogun X dashes toward you and knocks you backward if he connects the slice with you while also dealing damage. This can be lethal if you can’t avoid this move while on the floating island. You can slide down the slice to dodge the attack move easily. Three Fire Skulls: He fires three skulls on fire as projectiles, which follow you for a brief while, dealing damage on hit. The best way to avoid getting hit is to dodge them at the very last moment by timing your jump away from them.

He fires three skulls on fire as projectiles, which follow you for a brief while, dealing damage on hit. The best way to avoid getting hit is to dodge them at the very last moment by timing your jump away from them. Ground Lava Blast: The Samurai briefly channels up in the sky and blasts the ground, damaging anyone who stands in these explosive areas. Make sure to dodge these spots and continue firing at the boss.

The boss also uses the teleport to reposition during the matches, so always be ready to flick your aim and deal damage to him. In our experience, ranged weapons did the best damage to him compared to melee.

After defeating the Samurai Shogun X boss, you will get the Wanderer Medallion, which gives you infinite stamina and invisibility while sprinting. The invisibility is particularly helpful when you pair it with his mythic Golden Typhoon Blade, which helps you to get closer to unsuspecting enemies and slice them up to easily kill them without breaking a sweat. The boss also drops a Fire mask, which lets you shoot fiery skulls toward enemies as projectiles that deal huge damage.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy