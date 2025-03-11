How to get and upgrade Outlaw Keycard in Fortnite Chapter 6, season 2

Outlaw Keycards open the door to exotic weapons in Fortnite and can be upgraded.

Fortnite‘s Lawless season continues to grow, with the latest update adding new weapons, quests, and the mysterious Outlaw Keycard into the game. Look no further than our guide for everything you need to know about this valuable tool.

The Outlaw Keycard is a permanent unlock in Fortnite Chapter Six, season two that provides access to the Black Market backroom, opening the door to obtaining new weapons and more. But there’s some work to do to gain the very best benefits.

How to get the Outlaw Keycard in Fortnite

Screenshot by Dot Esports

A new quest was introduced in the v34.10 update, tasking the community to drain Fletcher Kane of his resources by stealing Bars from banks and stashes around the Island. Epic Games has not shared an official total, but you can check the progress in the Outlaw Keycard section on the Quests page.

Once the community quest is complete, all players are rewarded with a basic membership to the Outlaw Faction, providing an Outlaw Keycard to upgrade to various levels. The details of each level of the Outlaw Keycard are below:

Uncommon Outlaw Keycard: Gain access to Black Market backrooms to purchase Exotic items, while some Black Market backrooms also have muscle available to hire.

Gain access to Black Market backrooms to purchase Exotic items, while some Black Market backrooms also have muscle available to hire. Rare Outlaw Keycard: Ability to open an Outlaw Chest in Black Market backrooms for free Bars.

Ability to open an Outlaw Chest in Black Market backrooms for free Bars. Epic Outlaw Keycard: Purchase premium loadouts from each Black Market shopkeeper for a “significant” amount of bars.

Purchase premium loadouts from each Black Market shopkeeper for a “significant” amount of bars. Legendary Outlaw Keycard: Outlaw Chests in Black Market backrooms drop a Legendary item and a Dill Bit.

The loadouts available to purchase when the Epic Outlaw Keycard has been secured are as follows:

Skillet’s Loadout: Sticky Grenade Launcher, Mammoth Pistol, Kneecapper, Chug Jug, Gold Ammo Boon, Greed Boon.

Sticky Grenade Launcher, Mammoth Pistol, Kneecapper, Chug Jug, Gold Ammo Boon, Greed Boon. Keisha’s Loadout: Falcon Eye Sniper, Outlaw Shotgun, Gold Splashes, Chug Jug, Gold Ammo Boon, Greed Boon.

Falcon Eye Sniper, Outlaw Shotgun, Gold Splashes, Chug Jug, Gold Ammo Boon, Greed Boon. Joss’ Loadout: Holo Twister AR, Pump & Dump, Rocket Drill, Chug Jug, Gold Ammo Boon, Greed Boon.

How to upgrade the Outlaw Keycard in Fortnite

After earning the first Outlaw Keycard as a reward from completing the community event, the Outlaw Keycard is available to upgrade to various levels to earn more bonuses in matches—which is done by completing Outlaw Keycard Quests.

Keycard Quests will only appear once the community goal has been met, so check back to this article once players have reached the goal for full details on all the quests available!

All Black Market backroom exotic items

Accessing the Black Market backrooms provides a wealth of new weaponry to purchase for Dill Bits that you can’t obtain as drops anywhere else on the map. The new weapons available via Black Market backrooms are:

Lawless Slap Cannon: Fire healing Slap at allies to restore Health and Shield.

Fire healing Slap at allies to restore Health and Shield. Lawless Blink Pump & Drump: Grants a few seconds of Zero Point Dash after reloading.

Grants a few seconds of Zero Point Dash after reloading. Lawless Stink Rifle: Unleashes a stink cloud on impact.

Unleashes a stink cloud on impact. Lawless Shockwave Rocket Launcher: Fires a projectile that explodes to impulse anyone nearby.

Fires a projectile that explodes to impulse anyone nearby. Lawless Trinity Assault Rifle: Fires four shots in a triangle pattern, at the cost of a decreased fire rate.

Fires four shots in a triangle pattern, at the cost of a decreased fire rate. Lawless Heavy Impact Tracking Rifle: Briefly reveal the location of players and Chests around the impact point of your shots.

