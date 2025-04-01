Schedule 1 mixing guide All Schedule 1 console commands All McDonald’s Minecraft Movie collectibles Fortnite season start and end dates
Fortnite screenshot of the Save the World mode.
Image via Epic Games
Fortnite

Best Fortnite settings for PS4 and PS5 to give you a competitive edge

Optimize, adapt, and improve your skills.
Gökhan Çakır
 and 
Titas Khan
|

Published: Apr 1, 2025 01:35 am

Unlike the PC version of Fortnite, you won’t be able to tinker with graphical settings, apart from color options on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. As a console player, you should focus more on your controller settings and keybinds, which directly affect how you interact with the game.

Additionally, you should also ensure that certain settings which trigger auto-actions are set to your preference so that you don’t run into any awkward situations in the middle of engagements.

Here are the best settings for Fortnite on PS4 and PS5.

Best PS4 Fortnite settings

Screenshot of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass roster.
Optimizing your settings goes a long way in improving your in-game experience. Image via Epic Games

Optimizing your Fortnite settings on the PS4 can go a long way when it comes to enhancing performance and experience. As a game featuring several cups and tournaments, it is essential to make sure that you have all the settings optimised for the best performance in competitive scenarios.

These settings will not only allow you to elevate your experience, but also improve certain nuances in the game, such as automatically picking up unwanted items or accidentally opening a door to reveal your location to enemies.

Here’s a table featuring the best possible settings for Fortnite on PS4:

ParameterValue
BrightnessDefault
User Interface ContrastDefault
Motion BlurOff
Show FPSOn
Matchmaking RegionDefault
Toggle SprintOff
Sprint by DefaultOn
Sprint Cancels ReloadingOff
Hold to Swap PickupOff
Toggle TargetingOff
Mark Danger When TargetingOn
Reset Building ChoiceOn
Aim AssistOn
Edit Aim AssistOff
Turbo BuildingOn
Auto-Open DoorsOff
Auto Pick Up WeaponsOff
Auto Sort Consumables to RightOn
Auto Material ChangeOn
Reset Building ChoiceOn
Builder Pro: Build ImmediatelyOn
Confirm Edit on ReleaseOn
Edit Hold Time0.1-0.2
VibrationOff
Tap to Search and InteractOn
Hud ScaleLower than Default
ParameterValue
Builder ProOn
VibrationOff
Look Sensitivity3-6
Aim Sensitivity3-5
Build Mode Sensitivity Multiplier1.5x
Edit Mode Sensitivity Multiplier1.5x
Deadzones7 percent

Best PS5 Fortnite settings

poster of an in-game cup in Fortnite.
Fortnite often features platform-specific online cups and tournaments. Image via Epic Games

Fortnite runs much smoother on PS5 in comparison to its predecessor. It also allows you to experience the game in 120 FPS, giving you an upgraded experience. The PS5 easily beats out a lot of low-end PCs when it comes to performance and overall quality of life.

Needless to say, Fortnite has quite a few platform-specific in-game cups and events at regular intervals. Optimizing your settings to ensure that your game runs at peak performance throughout your matches is extremely important.

Here’s a table featuring the best settings for you to use on your PS5 for the best Fortnite experience.

ParameterValue
120 FPS ModeOn
BrightnessDefault
User Interface ContrastDefault
Motion BlurOff
Show FPSOn
Matchmaking RegionDefault
Toggle SprintOff
Sprint by DefaultOn
Sprint Cancels ReloadingOff
Hold to Swap PickupOff
Toggle TargetingOff
Mark Danger When TargetingOn
Reset Building ChoiceOn
Aim AssistOn
Edit Aim AssistOff
Turbo BuildingOn
Auto-Open DoorsOff
Auto Pick Up WeaponsOff
Auto Sort Consumables to RightOn
Auto Material ChangeOn
Reset Building ChoiceOn
Builder Pro: Build ImmediatelyOn
Confirm Edit on ReleaseOn
Edit Hold Time0.1-0.2
VibrationOff
Tap to Search and InteractOn
Hud ScaleLower than Default
ParameterValue
Builder ProOn
VibrationOff
Look Sensitivity3-6
Aim Sensitivity3-5
Build Mode Sensitivity Multiplier1.5x
Edit Mode Sensitivity Multiplier1.5x
Deadzones7 percent

Most professional Fortnite players on controllers prefer the Builder Pro layout. It allows them to build faster and with more accuracy.

If you’re feeling hesitant about jumping into a match with your new settings, you can always get used to your fresh layout by practicing in Fortnite’s creative maps. From building to aiming, there are countless maps to try. Simply load into one of these maps, and start doing the practice drills to get a hold of your new settings.

Playing Team Rumble and box wars are also great ways to practice if you prefer going up against real players. Once you get used to your new settings, you can return to competitive play in the game’s Arena mode.

