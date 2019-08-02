Fortnite: Battle Royale finally has a ranked-esque game mode, the Arena Mode. It was introduced with the v8.20 update as a new way for players to compete with others in professional game settings and possibly obtain a spot in major online and offline competitions with prize money.

When Fortnite’s season X started on Aug. 1, it received a small revamp with extra divisions and a new points system.

The Arena Mode is a permanent Solo, Duos, and Trios game mode with competitive settings, which means that unlike Events and Tournaments, they’re always enabled to players. In Arena, every player has a rank represented by their division. Everyone starts in the Open League, Division One. They can rank up to Division 10, which is the Champion Division III, by receiving points called Hype based on the numbers of eliminations they get and their placement in each match. Getting a certain number of Hype points in several matches will allow players to go to the next Division or League.

Related: How to qualify for the Fortnite World Cup through Open Qualifiers.

The Arena Divisions and Leagues

The Arena has seven divisions total divided in Open, Contender, and Champion League.

Divisions One to Four – Open League

Divisions Four to Seven – Contender League

Divisions Eight to 10 – Champion League

Players can get Hype in all divisions based on the number of eliminations they get and their placement in each match. For Solos and Trios, the Hype you get for each of these are the same, but you pay Hype in high divisions to play each match.

Ranking up

Players will increase their Division once they go past the Hype threshold of the Division they are in. For Open League, players have to get 500 Hype total in as many matches as they can.

This is how many Hype points players get for their performance in Arena Solo and Trios.

Solo

Screengrab via Epic Games

Trios

Screengrab via Epic Games

Players carry the number of Hype points they have from one division to the other. Divisions are determined by the total number of Hype players have in Arena as shown below.

Open I (0 to 499)

Open II (500 to 999)

Open III (1,000 to 1,499)

Open IV (1,500 to 1,999)

Contender I (2,000 to 2,999)

Contender II (3,000 to 4,499)

Contender III (4,500 to 6,499)

Champion I (6,500 to 9,999)

Champion II (10,000 to 13,999)

Champion III (14,000+)

Bus Fare

Bus Fare is the Hype players have to pay to start a match in the Arena Mode. It only exists starting from Division Four, and its value increases until Division 10. This means that if a player pays the Bus Fare and fails to get points in that match, they’ll lose Hype equal to the Bus Fare once they go back to the lobby. It’s impossible for a player to be demoted from one division to another.

Here are the Bus Fares for each Division in Solo and Trios.

Solo and Trios Bus Fare

Division Bus Fare (Hype loss) Open I No bus fare Open II No bus fare Open III -10 Open IV -20 Contender I -40 Contender II -40 Contender III -50 Champion I -60 Champion II -70 Champion III -80

Why the Arena Mode matters

Arena Mode is perfect for those who want to play Fortnite with people who have the same skill level as they have. Matchmaking in Arena is based on Division and Hype points, which means players will only face opponents who are in the same Division as theirs and, if possible, with the same number of Hype points.

Other than that, the Division players have in Arena Mode will let them unlock online Events with prize money, such as the Fortnite World Cup Online Qualifiers that have already ended and let players compete in the Finals for $30 million in late July 2019. Therefore, the Arena Mode is a player filter and also a direct path to go professional in Fortnite.

We will update this story as more information about Arena Mode is revealed or changed.