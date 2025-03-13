Rare Fortnite A Goat skin finally available again after 2 years

After an almost two-year wait, one of the rarest Fortnite skins is finally available again in the item shop, giving fans the chance to secure it before it disappears.

Recommended Videos

The “A Goat” skin in Fortnite was first introduced in February 2023 as part of a collaboration with Goat Simulator 3 but remained in the item shop for only two days. Since its first release, it has only appeared in the shop again once—but that has changed.

A Goat is now available to purchase in Fortnite again, but as is customary with the rotating items in the item shop, there is only a limited amount of time to snatch it up before it disappears again.

Baaa-rgain. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Given how long it has been since it last appeared in the store, a whopping 685 days ago to be precise, it’s highly likely the wait for A Goat to return will be just as long, although it didn’t use to be this difficult to get your hands on.

Up until Sept. 29, 2023, the A Goat skin was obtainable by purchasing Goat Simulator 3 on the Epic Games Store or by redeeming a code for Goat Simulator 3: Pre-Udder Edition, so it was still available for a few months after its last item shop appearance.

The end of that deal closed the door on earning the A Goat skin in Fortnite, however, and, given it was released in a collaboration with Goat Simulator 3, it wasn’t clear if it would ever return. Thankfully, that has not been the case.

The A Goat skin in Fortnite is available for 1,200 V-Bucks until March 15, when it will disappear from the store yet again. If you want the full look, the Goated Emote has also returned to the item shop, priced at 500 V-Bucks.

If you’ve been holding out waiting for the A Goat skin to return to Fortnite, it’s the perfect time to pick it up, but if you’re on the fence, perhaps hold onto your V-Bucks for a new collab—especially with leaks that a fresh Lara Croft skin is coming.

Next Poll

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy