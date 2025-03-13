How to get new Lara Croft skin in Fortnite Chapter 6, season 2

The iconic gaming legend, Lara Croft, is rumored to be returning to Fortnite after a long four-year break. We last saw Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft back in Chapter Two, season six when she was added as a battle pass skin in 2021, but it looks like she will be returning for Fortnite Chapter Six, season two.

How to get Lara Croft in Fortnite Chapter Six, season two

In Chapter Six, season two, Lara Croft should be returning to Fortnite with a brand new design as an Item Shop skin. There is no real confirmation as to what the skin will be like or when she will arrive, but thanks to leaks we can assume it will be very soon.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to get the original Lara Croft outfit from Fortnite Chapter Two, season six, as it was exclusively part of that season’s battle pass.

Lara has four distinct styles in Fortnite. Image via Epic Games and remix by Dot Esports.

According to Shiina on X (formerly Twitter), information about the adventurer’s return was leaked in the latest update. A description was uncovered which read that “a globetrotting archaeologist with a penchant for dangerous adventures” will be included at some point.

Some players have obviously been wishing the original Lara Croft skin would return, but this is not to be. Epic Games has previously stated that some battle pass skins will return to the Item Shop, but these will only be skins from Chapter Five, season four onwards. As Lara Croft was from Chapter Two, season six, she won’t be included in this.

Luckily, because Lara Croft has had so many redesigns and various survival outfits throughout the years, there are plenty of outfits and styles to choose from for the next skin release. While some players hope for a true Angelina Jolie likeness from the 2001 Lara Croft: Tomb Raider movie, others hope the outfit will be based on the recent games such as Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

As soon as there is more news and confirmation of which Lara Croft skin is coming to Fortnite Chapter Six, season two, we will keep you updated. In the meantime, check out our list of the best Fortnite skins, ranked.

