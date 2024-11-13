All Kicks and how to get them in Fortnite

It’s time to step out in style with Fortnite’s new cosmetic—Kicks. Now, not only can you style your character in your favorite skin, but you can also change your footwear. As the new Kicks cosmetic gets introduced to the island, let’s find out where you can find them.

How to get Kicks in Fortnite

Jordans and Nike are the first collaborations in Fortnite. Image via Epic Games and iFireMonkey on X

Kicks were with the v32.10 Fortnite update, but you can’t equip them just yet due to unforeseen issues. As soon as they get fixed and ready, Epic Games has confirmed that currently, 524 skins support the Kicks cosmetic. To see if your outfit supports Kicks, click the “Kicks Usability” option under the cosmetic in the Item Shop. Once you have unlocked or purchased the Kicks, they will be available in your locker under the Kicks tab!

You can purchase Kicks individually in the Item Shop and claim them as part of the battle pass. In the future, you will likely be able to unlock them as rewards for challenges and as part of bundles. Although temporarily disabled, they are still available to buy, suggesting they will be released properly very soon.

All Kicks in Fortnite

According to leaks from iFireMonkey on X (formerly Twitter), there are nine pairs of Kicks in Fortnite today. You can find some fresh sneakers from Jordans, Nike Air Max, and plush sharks. No doubt there will be many more added in the future, from fun Fortnite character-themed plush slip-ons to stylish sneakers to match your fit.

Fortnite has added nine pairs of Kicks so far. Image via Epic Games

The Kicks will first be available only to just over 500 of the most popular Fortnite outfits. Eventually, however, the devs intend to make sure up to 95 percent of all skins will be compatible. This is great news for those who have seen the list of current compatible skins and didn’t spot your favorite.

We will keep you updated as we discover more and as soon as Kicks are officially usable!

