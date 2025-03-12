How to play Fortnite The Getaway LTM

Fortnite The Getaway limited-time mode has returned at last. Coming straight from Chapter One, season five, this fast-paced race brings all the fun of a heist combined with a team-based face-off. Find out below how to play and win the Fortnite The Getaway LTM in Chapter Six, season two.

How to play the Fortnite The Getaway LTM in Chapter 6, season 2

You can find Fortnite The Getaway by scrolling down the main lobby page to the By Epic section. You can find every official Epic Games mode here, including Battle Royale, Fortnite OG, LEGO Fortnite, and the new Fortnite The Getaway LTM. You can also search “Getaway” by scrolling over to the magnifying glass icon on the left.

Open the supply drop to find a Crystal Llama Jewel inside. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fortnite The Getaway comes in multiple mode types in either Duo or Squads. There is The Getaway, The Getaway Zero Build, Ranked The Getaway, and Ranked The Getaway Zero Build. If you decide to play The Getaway Ranked mode, your gameplay counts towards your Ranked Rewards.

This is the perfect mode to drop into Chapter Six Lawless season as players are already enjoying bank heist gameplay in the Battle Royale mode. Now, with The Getaway, the stakes are even higher, the gameplay more fast-paced, and the victory even sweeter.

The aim is to find and collect a Crystal Llama Jewel from a supply drop and take it to a Getaway Van. This may sound simple, but it is harder than it sounds, as other players will be tracking you down as you run. To win, you and your team must be one of the first three to reach the Getaway Van, or the last ones standing after all other teams get eliminated.

All icons are marked on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It is always important to remember that when you pick up the Jewel, your location is marked on the map with a llama icon. Your movement is also slowed, but thankfully, your shield and health automatically replenish over time. You and your team can see the vans, llamas, and supply drops on the map.

Fortnite The Getaway tips and tricks

To be in with a chance of winning, you have to be well-prepared. The Crystal Llama Jewels appear alongside some weapons and items in supply drops that drop in random areas around the map before the first storm circle closes. You can drop on top of a supply drop and load up that way, but we recommend getting a gun and shield nearby first in case other teams are close. Also, one supply drop won’t have enough loot for everyone if you are in a squad.

Your position is marked on the map when you carry the Jewel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Build Mode, materials are essential to reach the Getaway Van, so stock up before heading there. In Zero Build, the van is closer to the ground so there is no need for materials. Make sure your team protects the teammate carrying the Jewel, as they will be the main target for enemy players. Mobility items like Shockwave Grenades and The Kneecapper can help the Jewel holder move faster or escape enemy fire.

Make sure to check out the Getaway Challenges and Bonus Goals to see how to earn extra XP as you play.

