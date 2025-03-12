Fortnite The Getaway returns with classic heist gameplay we know and love in a Chapter Six style. This season, you and your squad can attempt to be one of the first teams to escape with a Crystal Llama Jewel, and grab some epic rewards while you play. Find out below all about the Fortnite The Getaway challenges and rewards this season.
All Fortnite The Getaway challenges and rewards
Fortnite Chapter Six, season two has proven to be one of the best chapters so far when it comes to new and exciting quests. Alongside the regular weekly and daily challenges, you can complete special story quests, challenges from the Cowboy Bebop crew, community Outlaw challenges, and more. From March 12 to April 1, 2025, there are two more quest drops to complete for hundreds of XP in rewards.
Not only do you get 30,000 XP for every challenge you complete when playing Fortnite The Getaway, but you can also grab an extra 30,000 in bonus rewards for every three or so challenges you complete. If you complete all challenges before April 1, 2025, you will gain 480,000 XP.
Fortnite The Getaway Bonus Goals
|Goal
|Reward
|Complete a total of three Getaway Challenges
|30,000 XP
|Complete a total of six Getaway Challenges
|30,000 XP
|Complete a total of eight Getaway Challenges
|30,000 XP
|Complete a total of ten Getaway Challenges
|30,000 XP
All week one Fortnite The Getaway challenges
|Challenge
|How to complete
|Reward
|Down or eliminate a player carrying a Jewel
|Find a llama icon on the map to track down a player holding the Jewel.
|30,000 XP
|Damage players within 20 meters
|Use short or mid-range weapons to damage players within 20 meters.
|30,000 XP
|Gain 200 shields or restore 200 health while carrying a Jewel
|You gain both HP and shield automatically while carrying a Jewel, or you can use Med Kits, Med Grenade, and shield pots.
|30,000 XP
|Destroy 25 objects or structures
|Explosives, the Rocket Drill, and Shockwave Grenades work well on structures and objects around the map.
|30,000 XP
|Open five safes or supply drops
|Look for the supply drops marked on the map to locate unopened loot.
|30,000 XP
|Eliminate five players using Epic or better weapons
|Any weapon that is purple or gold will suffice, but exotic weapons also count.
|30,000 XP
All week two Fortnite The Getaway challenges
|Challenge
|Reward
|TBA
|30,000 XP
|TBA
|30,000 XP
|TBA
|30,000 XP
|TBA
|30,000 XP
|TBA
|30,000 XP
|TBA
|30,000 XP
Published: Mar 12, 2025 06:59 am