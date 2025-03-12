Fortnite The Getaway returns with classic heist gameplay we know and love in a Chapter Six style. This season, you and your squad can attempt to be one of the first teams to escape with a Crystal Llama Jewel, and grab some epic rewards while you play. Find out below all about the Fortnite The Getaway challenges and rewards this season.

All Fortnite The Getaway challenges and rewards

Fortnite Chapter Six, season two has proven to be one of the best chapters so far when it comes to new and exciting quests. Alongside the regular weekly and daily challenges, you can complete special story quests, challenges from the Cowboy Bebop crew, community Outlaw challenges, and more. From March 12 to April 1, 2025, there are two more quest drops to complete for hundreds of XP in rewards.

Play the new LTM to unlock XP rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Not only do you get 30,000 XP for every challenge you complete when playing Fortnite The Getaway, but you can also grab an extra 30,000 in bonus rewards for every three or so challenges you complete. If you complete all challenges before April 1, 2025, you will gain 480,000 XP.

Fortnite The Getaway Bonus Goals

Goal Reward Complete a total of three Getaway Challenges 30,000 XP Complete a total of six Getaway Challenges 30,000 XP Complete a total of eight Getaway Challenges 30,000 XP Complete a total of ten Getaway Challenges 30,000 XP

All week one Fortnite The Getaway challenges

Open safes to complete a challenge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Challenge How to complete Reward Down or eliminate a player carrying a Jewel Find a llama icon on the map to track down a player holding the Jewel. 30,000 XP Damage players within 20 meters Use short or mid-range weapons to damage players within 20 meters. 30,000 XP Gain 200 shields or restore 200 health while carrying a Jewel You gain both HP and shield automatically while carrying a Jewel, or you can use Med Kits, Med Grenade, and shield pots. 30,000 XP Destroy 25 objects or structures Explosives, the Rocket Drill, and Shockwave Grenades work well on structures and objects around the map. 30,000 XP Open five safes or supply drops Look for the supply drops marked on the map to locate unopened loot. 30,000 XP Eliminate five players using Epic or better weapons Any weapon that is purple or gold will suffice, but exotic weapons also count. 30,000 XP

All week two Fortnite The Getaway challenges

Challenge Reward TBA 30,000 XP TBA 30,000 XP TBA 30,000 XP TBA 30,000 XP TBA 30,000 XP TBA 30,000 XP

