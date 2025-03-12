Forgot password
fortnite character in white and gold sliding along the ground with guns
Screenshot by Dot Esports
All Fortnite The Getaway challenges and rewards

Grab some easy XP with the Getaway LTM in Fortnite
Fortnite The Getaway returns with classic heist gameplay we know and love in a Chapter Six style. This season, you and your squad can attempt to be one of the first teams to escape with a Crystal Llama Jewel, and grab some epic rewards while you play. Find out below all about the Fortnite The Getaway challenges and rewards this season.

Table of contents

All Fortnite The Getaway challenges and rewards

Fortnite Chapter Six, season two has proven to be one of the best chapters so far when it comes to new and exciting quests. Alongside the regular weekly and daily challenges, you can complete special story quests, challenges from the Cowboy Bebop crew, community Outlaw challenges, and more. From March 12 to April 1, 2025, there are two more quest drops to complete for hundreds of XP in rewards.

fortnite character running with crystal llama
Play the new LTM to unlock XP rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Not only do you get 30,000 XP for every challenge you complete when playing Fortnite The Getaway, but you can also grab an extra 30,000 in bonus rewards for every three or so challenges you complete. If you complete all challenges before April 1, 2025, you will gain 480,000 XP.

Fortnite The Getaway Bonus Goals

GoalReward
Complete a total of three Getaway Challenges 30,000 XP
Complete a total of six Getaway Challenges 30,000 XP
Complete a total of eight Getaway Challenges 30,000 XP
Complete a total of ten Getaway Challenges 30,000 XP

All week one Fortnite The Getaway challenges

character opens safe
Open safes to complete a challenge. Screenshot by Dot Esports
ChallengeHow to completeReward
Down or eliminate a player carrying a JewelFind a llama icon on the map to track down a player holding the Jewel.30,000 XP
Damage players within 20 metersUse short or mid-range weapons to damage players within 20 meters.30,000 XP
Gain 200 shields or restore 200 health while carrying a JewelYou gain both HP and shield automatically while carrying a Jewel, or you can use Med Kits, Med Grenade, and shield pots.30,000 XP
Destroy 25 objects or structuresExplosives, the Rocket Drill, and Shockwave Grenades work well on structures and objects around the map. 30,000 XP
Open five safes or supply dropsLook for the supply drops marked on the map to locate unopened loot.30,000 XP
Eliminate five players using Epic or better weaponsAny weapon that is purple or gold will suffice, but exotic weapons also count.30,000 XP

All week two Fortnite The Getaway challenges

ChallengeReward
TBA30,000 XP
TBA30,000 XP
TBA30,000 XP
TBA30,000 XP
TBA30,000 XP
TBA30,000 XP

Next up, check out some tips and tricks on how to play and win Fortnite The Getaway or discover more Fortnite quests and challenges you can complete this week.

