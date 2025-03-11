All Gold Rush Gallery LEGO pass rewards and how to get them

The Fortnite March update has brought new quests, weapons, and more to Battle Royale, and a whole new pass for LEGO Fortnite pass.
The Gold Rush Gallery LEGO pass has four pages full of fresh and funky decor and two new outfits with both regular and LEGO styles. Find out what you can unlock and how to claim your rewards in LEGO Fortnite.
Table of contents
How to get the LEGO Fortnite Gold Rush Gallery pass
The LEGO Fortnite Gold Rush Gallery pass is available to purchase for 1,400 V-Bucks or included for no extra fee when you subscribe to the Fortnite Crew Pass. The first reward unlocks automatically when you purchase the pass. This is the first LEGO Fortnite pass to offer two exclusive skins for players to claim as they complete the pass. The Gold Rush Gallery pass includes two emotes, two banner icons and colorful decor bundles to personalize your LEGO Fortnite world.
Page one
Page one is all about the arts, headed up by the iconic Rebel Oro in his golden crown.
- Rebel Oro in both LEGO and regular outfit styles
- Drafting Workshop decor bundle
- Cracking Skull Gallery decor bundle
- Oro’s Base decor bundle
- Oro banner icon
- Painter’s Paradise Workshop decor bundle
- Painter’s Studio Essentials decor bundle
- Sculpture Gallery decor bundle
Page two
Page two continues the dedication to Oro and all things gold with majestic furniture and homely essentials.
- Ode to Oro decor bundle
- Studio Essentials decor bundle
- Golden Gallery decor bundle
- Built Together Jam Track
- Artist’s Loft decor bundle
- Weldong Essentials decor bundle
- Golden Peel Gallery decor bundle
Page three
Page three includes a dramatic emote, more home essentials, and everything an artist would need to set up a studio at home.
- Tragedy emote
- Saguaro Sunset Odds and Ends decor bundle
- Cacti Dining decor bundle
- Oro Crown banner icon
- Autobody Workshop decor bundle
- Artist’s Workshop decor bundle
- Mechanic’s Workshop decor bundle
- A Prickly Night’s Sleep decor bundle
Page four
The final page of the pass has more cactus-themed home items, another fun emote to show off your cash, and the second outfit reward for this pass.
- Cactus Comfort Bathroom decor bundle
- Fresh Nopales Kitchen decor bundle
- Engine Starter Workshop decor bundle
- Loot Stash emote
- Cozy Cactus Living decor bundle
- Prickly Work decor bundle
- Carmine Rosso outfit
Published: Mar 11, 2025 09:27 am