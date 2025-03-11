All Gold Rush Gallery LEGO pass rewards and how to get them

The Fortnite March update has brought new quests, weapons, and more to Battle Royale, and a whole new pass for LEGO Fortnite pass.

The Gold Rush Gallery LEGO pass has four pages full of fresh and funky decor and two new outfits with both regular and LEGO styles. Find out what you can unlock and how to claim your rewards in LEGO Fortnite.

How to get the LEGO Fortnite Gold Rush Gallery pass

The LEGO Fortnite Gold Rush Gallery pass is available to purchase for 1,400 V-Bucks or included for no extra fee when you subscribe to the Fortnite Crew Pass. The first reward unlocks automatically when you purchase the pass. This is the first LEGO Fortnite pass to offer two exclusive skins for players to claim as they complete the pass. The Gold Rush Gallery pass includes two emotes, two banner icons and colorful decor bundles to personalize your LEGO Fortnite world.

Page one

Page one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Page one is all about the arts, headed up by the iconic Rebel Oro in his golden crown.

Rebel Oro in both LEGO and regular outfit styles

Drafting Workshop decor bundle

Cracking Skull Gallery decor bundle

Oro’s Base decor bundle

Oro banner icon

Painter’s Paradise Workshop decor bundle

Painter’s Studio Essentials decor bundle

Sculpture Gallery decor bundle

Page two

Page two. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Page two continues the dedication to Oro and all things gold with majestic furniture and homely essentials.

Ode to Oro decor bundle

Studio Essentials decor bundle

Golden Gallery decor bundle

Built Together Jam Track

Artist’s Loft decor bundle

Weldong Essentials decor bundle

Golden Peel Gallery decor bundle

Page three

Page three. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Page three includes a dramatic emote, more home essentials, and everything an artist would need to set up a studio at home.

Tragedy emote

Saguaro Sunset Odds and Ends decor bundle

Cacti Dining decor bundle

Oro Crown banner icon

Autobody Workshop decor bundle

Artist’s Workshop decor bundle

Mechanic’s Workshop decor bundle

A Prickly Night’s Sleep decor bundle

Page four

Page four. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final page of the pass has more cactus-themed home items, another fun emote to show off your cash, and the second outfit reward for this pass.

Cactus Comfort Bathroom decor bundle

Fresh Nopales Kitchen decor bundle

Engine Starter Workshop decor bundle

Loot Stash emote

Cozy Cactus Living decor bundle

Prickly Work decor bundle

Carmine Rosso outfit

