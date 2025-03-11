Forgot password
oro fortnite lego pass reward
Image via Epic Games
Category:
Fortnite

All Gold Rush Gallery LEGO pass rewards and how to get them

Unlock free and premium items for LEGO Fortnite
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Mar 11, 2025 09:27 am

The Fortnite March update has brought new quests, weapons, and more to Battle Royale, and a whole new pass for LEGO Fortnite pass.

Recommended Videos

The Gold Rush Gallery LEGO pass has four pages full of fresh and funky decor and two new outfits with both regular and LEGO styles. Find out what you can unlock and how to claim your rewards in LEGO Fortnite.

Table of contents

The LEGO Fortnite Gold Rush Gallery pass is available to purchase for 1,400 V-Bucks or included for no extra fee when you subscribe to the Fortnite Crew Pass. The first reward unlocks automatically when you purchase the pass. This is the first LEGO Fortnite pass to offer two exclusive skins for players to claim as they complete the pass. The Gold Rush Gallery pass includes two emotes, two banner icons and colorful decor bundles to personalize your LEGO Fortnite world.

Page one

oro lego fortnite outfit
Page one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Page one is all about the arts, headed up by the iconic Rebel Oro in his golden crown.

  • Rebel Oro in both LEGO and regular outfit styles
  • Drafting Workshop decor bundle
  • Cracking Skull Gallery decor bundle
  • Oro’s Base decor bundle
  • Oro banner icon
  • Painter’s Paradise Workshop decor bundle
  • Painter’s Studio Essentials decor bundle
  • Sculpture Gallery decor bundle

Page two

peely banana lego decor
Page two. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Page two continues the dedication to Oro and all things gold with majestic furniture and homely essentials.

  • Ode to Oro decor bundle
  • Studio Essentials decor bundle
  • Golden Gallery decor bundle
  • Built Together Jam Track
  • Artist’s Loft decor bundle
  • Weldong Essentials decor bundle
  • Golden Peel Gallery decor bundle

Page three

cactus lego fortnite decor
Page three. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Page three includes a dramatic emote, more home essentials, and everything an artist would need to set up a studio at home.

  • Tragedy emote
  • Saguaro Sunset Odds and Ends decor bundle
  • Cacti Dining decor bundle
  • Oro Crown banner icon
  • Autobody Workshop decor bundle
  • Artist’s Workshop decor bundle
  • Mechanic’s Workshop decor bundle
  • A Prickly Night’s Sleep decor bundle

Page four

character in red emotes with money bags
Page four. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final page of the pass has more cactus-themed home items, another fun emote to show off your cash, and the second outfit reward for this pass.

  • Cactus Comfort Bathroom decor bundle
  • Fresh Nopales Kitchen decor bundle
  • Engine Starter Workshop decor bundle
  • Loot Stash emote
  • Cozy Cactus Living decor bundle
  • Prickly Work decor bundle
  • Carmine Rosso outfit
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
