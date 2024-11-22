Best Kicks in Fortnite, ranked

Kicks add a certain flair to your outfit by making sure you’re stylish from head to toe. Fortnite is known for its epic cosmetics with new styles and themes released all the time. If you want to know which Kicks you should buy next, check out our ranked list of the best Kicks in Fortnite below.

Kicks tier list in Fortnite

Kicks were officially added to the Item Shop on Nov. 22, 2024 in the v32.11 update, along with a free emote to help you show off your new shoes. As more Kicks are introduced, we’ll keep this list updated so you know which are the best Kicks in Fortnite right now.

9) Nike Shox R4 “Comet Red”

A classic pair of Nike Shox. Image via Epic Games

Price: 1,000 V-Bucks

1,000 V-Bucks Release Date: Nov. 21, 2024

The Nike Shox R4 in Comet Red are a standard sneaker with breathable webbing at the toe cap and exposed Red Shox springs at the heel. They give a cool, sporty look to your Fortnite outfit and would suit skins such as 1-Ball, Shadow Enforcer, and Wingman, or any sports skins.

8) Nike Cortez Leather OG

Sleek and stylish Kicks to add to your locker. Image via Epic Games

Price: 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Release Date: Nov. 21, 2024

This sleek pair of white sports sneakers from Nike are understated but smart. The Nike Cortez is known for the blue stripe and full Nike swoop that extends to the heel, where a Nike name logo can be seen. These Kicks would look great on the feet of the Sith Trooper, Isabelle, or Holiday Boxy, as well as any of the Fortnite soccer skins.

7) Air Jordan 3 Black/Cement Gray

What skin will you add these Kicks to? Image via Epic Games

Price: 1,000 V-Bucks

1,000 V-Bucks Release Date: Nov. 22, 2024

The Jordan 3 Retro OG are a callback to original late-1980s designs that have been rereleased for 2024. The black and gray textured sections give these a unique look when compared to some of the plainer Kicks in Fortnite. An iconic pair of sneakers like these deserve to be worn by some iconic Fortnite characters like Rust, Swamp Knight, Chaos Director.

6) Air Jordan 11 Black/Gym Red

Smart and fresh Jordans for your Fortnite outfit. Image via Epic Games

Price: 1,000 V-Bucks

1,000 V-Bucks Release Date: Nov. 22, 2024

Bring a touch of luxury to your Fortnite outfit with the Air Jordan 11 Kicks in this striking black, white and red. They have a sumptuous velvet upper with a shiny red Jordan logo on the side of the heel. Add this pair to your locker and combine it with a suitable outfit such as Moff Gideon, Doggo, Rogue Agent.

5) Air Jordan 3 Retro Palomino

Bring earthy tones to your outfit. Image via Epic Games

Price: 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Release Date: Nov. 22, 2024

The Air Jordan 3 Retro comes in this unique combination of earthy browns and tans with textured accents and a shiny gold logo. Your outfit is guaranteed to stand out with this unique design and retro coloring. The metallic gold would suit the lux outfits available in Fortnite like Midas, Double Agent Hush, and Chaos Double Agent

4) Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Black Toe Reimagined

The first pair of Kicks unlocked in a Battle Pass. Image via Epic Games

Price: Free with the Remix Pass

Free with the Remix Pass Release Date: Nov. 21, 2024

For a pair of Kicks that came free with the Remix Pass, this pair of Jordan 1 Retro High OG sneakers is something special. They bring the black, red, and white color scheme of classic retro Jordans with a modern twist, giving one shoe red laces and the other black. Pair these with any basketball skins or a cute classic like Tomato Head, Axo, or Krisabelle

3) Air Jordan 4 Retro Manila

This bright green pair will suit a lot of Fortnite skins! Image via Epic Games

Price: 1,000 V-Bucks

1,000 V-Bucks Release Date: Nov. 22, 2024

The Jordan 4 Retro Manila Kicks can bring a splash of color to your outfit in this vivid green with black detailing. Like the Air Jordan 11s, these Kicks have a velvet look to most of the sneaker, with some darker green textured panels and black mesh. Some of Fortnite’s emerald-colored outfits would suit these Kicks such as Kyran Aryx, Peabody, and Mezmer.

2) Nike Air Foamposite One Galaxy

Have the universe at your feet with the Nike Foamposite One Galaxy Kicks. Image via Epic Games

Price: 1,000 V-Bucks

1,000 V-Bucks Release Date: Nov. 21, 2024

Fortnite’s obsession with all things galaxy is no secret, so the addition of these Nike Foamposite One Galaxy Kicks comes as no surprise. The real sneakers were originally released in 2012, using new technology to create the ultimate comfortable sneaker. The real sneakers glow in the dark but it doesn’t look like they do the same in Fortnite! Add this pair to you galaxy, blue and purple skins such as Zero, Dark Jonesy, or Dream.

1) Chomp Stompers

Chomp Stompers are the first original pair of Kicks. Image via Epic Games

Price: 600 V-Bucks

600 V-Bucks Release Date: Nov. 21, 2024

The Chomp Stompers are our No. 1 pick thanks to the great price and perfectly absurd style. One of the best things about Fortnite is how you can be free to not take yourself seriously, unlike other shooter games or battle royales. The soft, sharky slip-on shoes are not out of place alongside the outlandish characters, crazy lore, and cartoonish style of Fortnite. Wear the Chomp Stompers with any cute, classic character like Fishstick, Frozen Love Ranger, Undercover Skye.

