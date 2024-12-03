Catwoman’s Fortnite return is a long-time coming—and it’s just the tip of the iceberg

One of Fortnite’s rarest collab skins has returned to the Item Shop after 364 days, but the return of Catwoman is merely the tip of the iceberg.

The DC icon first released in Season X in Fortnite and has had several returns to the Item Shop since, but 2024 has been a barren year for the collab in general—and Epic Games’ partnership with Disney may have raised some concerns about a continuation of the working relationship with DC.

It seems, however, that this won’t be a problem as Catwoman is back after a 364-day wait—opening the floodgates for more DC characters to return to the Item Shop. In fact, there’s plenty more to come that isn’t just restricted to the one franchise.

Swinging back around. Image via Epic Games

Prominent leaker ShiinaBR posted on X (formerly Twitter) that several skins and collabs are returning soon, a post that included Catwoman, with The Flash, Dragon Ball, Spider-Verse, and Rick & Morty all in line for a return.

The Flash’s absence is a similar length to Catwoman’s, spanning just under a year, but the Spider-Verse skins returning are particularly exciting as it’s been over 440 days since the skins for Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 have been available.

That’s not all, though, as more Spider-Verse skins are on the cards for Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Punk, and Peter Parker—which could come as early as this week, according to ShiinaBR, before the arrival of Doom 2099 on Dec. 11—a skin that’s part of the Marvel Rivals collab.

The big returns will provide another huge boost to Fortnite off the back of a record-breaking live event to launch Chapter Six, while there’s plenty still on the cards for this month, including Fortnite OG Season One, Winterfest, and updates to other modes like LEGO Fortnite.

That’s on top of the highly-anticipated arrival of the Godzilla skin in January, which is expected to come alongside a mid-season event.

