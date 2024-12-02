How to find and open the secret Magic Mosses Cave Door in Fortnite

Magic Mosses Cave is one of the many mysteries hidden in Fortnite Chapter Six, season one, and it’s a great secret place to get some valuable early-game loot.

Fortnite is no stranger to hidden underground places, and the Magic Mosses point of interest has a secret underground cave, full of Oni and regular chests. As this place is quite hidden, you wouldn’t find many players going for this loot in your matches, making it a perfect place to land. You get a solid loadout at the start of every game, allowing you to win more matches.

The Magic Mosses point of interest is in the middle of the map, which helps you rotate easily to the next safe zone. Here is everything about locating and opening the Magic Mosses Cave Door in Fortnite.

How to find the secret Magic Mosses Cave in Fortnite

Here's where you need to land. Break the floor in the centre of the point of interest.

To find the secret Magic Mosses Cave Door in Fortnite, you need to land near the south-western side of the Magic Mosses area and locate the Shrine, which is easy to identify by the shining white light. After that, use the Shrine to locate any nearby Sprites and carry them in your inventory.

Break the ground. Loot the chest and fall down to the water to find the door.

Now, make your way to the center of the Magic Mosses point of interest. You need to break the floor to go down a level and you should spot the first chest here. Now, if you’re playing build mode, make sure to build a metal floor above you to stop players from entering the secret place and getting your loot. Break the floor below you to land in the conveniently placed body of water to discover the cave.

You should have three normal chests to loot in the cave’s entrance, but you will find the real loot inside the secret cave, whose door is in the middle of two turtle statues.

How to open the secret Magic Mosses Cave door in Fortnite

Show the spirit and open the door. Elemental chests give you the famous Oni masks. The rare chests drop the katana.

To open the secret Magic Mosses Cave door in Fortnite, saying “Open Sesame!” won’t open the secret door. You will need to carry a Sprite in your hands and go close to the wall near the two turtle statues. The wall should slide up giving you access to the secret cave but you will have a final rock to break before you can enter the cave.

The cave’s walls are unbreakable, but the rock in your way is slightly darker in color, and you can use your pickaxe to break through the obstacle. Now, the secret cave is yours and you should find multiple slurp barrels, one rare chest, and two elementary chests. These chests are a great way to get Legendary weapons, Oni masks, boons, and stock up on health and shield supplies to start your match.

After you’re done looting the cave, you can use the Port-a-Potties to transport you back to the surface in Magic Mosses, where you can continue to loot or fight enemy players in the early game. Similar to this area, there is another secret vault near the Nightshift Forest point of interest where you will need to talk to an NPC and access even more loot.

