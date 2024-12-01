All Sprite Station Shrine Locations in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

Sprite Shrines are a great way to buff your abilities or find Sprites in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1. If you need to find a shrine quickly, we have all Sprite Station Shrine locations right here.

How to find a Sprite Shrine in Fortnite

To easily find a Sprite Shrine as you drop from the Battle Bus, check the locations around you as you glide to the ground. The Sprite Shrines will have a glowing white pillar of light coming out from them. Head towards these pillars of light to land directly at a Shrine. It is also possible to use a Sprite to help you locate the nearest Shrine by picking it up and following the marked icon.

The Shrines are located in multiple places in and around named locations, so if you land at a named location, you won’t have to walk far to find one. Even when you are on the ground, the shrines can be recognized by the white pillar shining from them.

We have found 15 Sprite Shrines so far. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It looks like there are more Sprite Shrines in areas with many Sprites, such as Magic Mosses and Foxy Foodgate. If you see a Sprite wandering around, you are bound to find a Sprite Shrine nearby! So far, we have found 15 Sprite Shrines dotted throughout the map around these locations:

Shogun’s Solitude

Masked Meadows

Seaport City

Foxy Floodgate

Warrior’s Watch

Nightshift Forest

Brutal Boxcars

Demon’s Dojo

Pumped Power

Twinkle Terrace

Lost Lake

Magic Mosses

How to use a Sprite Shrine

Get a Boon when you return a Sprite. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Use the Sprite Shrines to either locate a Sprite by selecting ‘Reveal Nearby Sprites’ or by exchanging the Sprite for a Boon, healing items and weapons. It is well worth the exchange as you get another Sprite of the same kind back as part of the deal.

As we explore the entire map, we are bound to find more Sprite Shrines, so we will keep you updated!

