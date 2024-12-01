Forgot password
fortnite character and a sprite shrine
Find a Sprite Shrine in Fortnite to unlock rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Fortnite

All Sprite Station Shrine Locations in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

Allow us to help you find every Sprite Shrine located across the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 map so you can gain epic rewards.
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Dec 1, 2024 09:54 am

Sprite Shrines are a great way to buff your abilities or find Sprites in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1. If you need to find a shrine quickly, we have all Sprite Station Shrine locations right here.

How to find a Sprite Shrine in Fortnite

To easily find a Sprite Shrine as you drop from the Battle Bus, check the locations around you as you glide to the ground. The Sprite Shrines will have a glowing white pillar of light coming out from them. Head towards these pillars of light to land directly at a Shrine. It is also possible to use a Sprite to help you locate the nearest Shrine by picking it up and following the marked icon.

The Shrines are located in multiple places in and around named locations, so if you land at a named location, you won’t have to walk far to find one. Even when you are on the ground, the shrines can be recognized by the white pillar shining from them.

sprite shrine locations on the fortnite chapter 6 season 1 map
We have found 15 Sprite Shrines so far. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It looks like there are more Sprite Shrines in areas with many Sprites, such as Magic Mosses and Foxy Foodgate. If you see a Sprite wandering around, you are bound to find a Sprite Shrine nearby! So far, we have found 15 Sprite Shrines dotted throughout the map around these locations:

  • Shogun’s Solitude
  • Masked Meadows
  • Seaport City
  • Foxy Floodgate
  • Warrior’s Watch
  • Nightshift Forest
  • Brutal Boxcars
  • Demon’s Dojo
  • Pumped Power
  • Twinkle Terrace
  • Lost Lake
  • Magic Mosses

How to use a Sprite Shrine

fortnite character getting a boon from a sprite shrine
Get a Boon when you return a Sprite. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Use the Sprite Shrines to either locate a Sprite by selecting ‘Reveal Nearby Sprites’ or by exchanging the Sprite for a Boon, healing items and weapons. It is well worth the exchange as you get another Sprite of the same kind back as part of the deal.

As we explore the entire map, we are bound to find more Sprite Shrines, so we will keep you updated!

Author
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a freelance writer from Devon, U.K., with a BA in Education Studies. She has been writing since she could hold a pencil but has been focused on game guides for mobile, console, and PC since 2020. Rowan has a complicated relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.