How to catch Sprites in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

As you explore Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1, you will see blob-like creatures wandering the land. These Sprites come in a few different varieties and can grant special abilities, but only if you manage to catch one!

Recommended Videos

How to catch Sprites in Fortnite

There are two types of Sprite to catch in Fortnite right now, although you can only carry one Sprite at a time. Finding Sprites isn’t too difficult as they are usually wandering around the outskirts of named locations. If you come upon a Sprite Shrine before you see any Sprites, you can use it to reveal any nearby.

You can choose to hold the Sprite in your inventory to use whenever you please or place it in a shrine to receive a Boon. If you keep it with you, the Sprite will replace your back bling whenever you draw a weapon.

Sprites will grant you powers and be used to gain Boons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Water Sprite is a blue Sprite that will grant a healing effect When added to a Sprite Shrine you receive a Water Boon that heals you and your teammates as you swim.

is a blue Sprite that will grant a healing effect Air Sprite is a white Sprite that will create a vortex to lift you into the air, allowing you to glide away, or it can be used to damage enemy builds When added to a Sprite Shrine you receive a Wind Boon that allows you to move faster when your pickaxe is out.

is a white Sprite that will create a vortex to lift you into the air, allowing you to glide away, or it can be used to damage enemy builds

To catch a Sprite, you need to chase it down until you get near, then press the interaction button when prompted. The Sprite will slow down eventually, so there is an opportunity to grab it when you get close. When you have the Sprite, you can throw it to the ground to receive its power, but remember this only works three times before the Sprite disappears for good.

A Sprite Shrine can reveal Sprites nearby and be used to gain Boons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you pick up a Sprite for the first time, the nearest Sprite Shrine will become highlighted for you. It is worth giving your Sprite to the Shrine because you not only receive a Boon and high-rarity items in exchange, but you also get a new Sprite! Just pop your Sprite into the Shrine, let the magic happen, and pick up your items.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy