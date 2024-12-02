Forgot password
A player in the Ghost Ri-durr skin in Fortnite looking at an open Vault
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Fortnite

How to get Vault Key and open Mythic Vault in Fortnite Chapter 6

Chamber of Secrets.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Dec 2, 2024 05:29 am

Fortnite has launched into a new map in Chapter Six, and there are plenty of secrets to uncover, including the mysterious Mythic Vault. We’ve got all the details you need to get the Vault Key and open the door to claim the treasures inside.

Fortnite Chaper Six got off with a bang following a record-breaking live event, followed by a move to a Japanese-themed island full of secrets and treasures. While there are plenty of bosses to fight, great rewards are tucked inside a hidden vault.

The Mythic Vault isn’t locked permanently, however, and you can open it every game. We have all the details you need to unlock it and claim the rewards.

How to open the Mythic Vault in Fortnite Chapter 6, season 1

A player in the Ghost Ri-durr skin in Fortnite speaking to the Bushranger NPC.
Quick swap. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unsurprisingly, you need a key to unlock the Mythic Vault, and a specific process is required to earn the key. This can only be completed once per match, so other players may beat you to the punch.

To earn the key, visit the Bushranger NPC in the Nightshift Forest and bring a Sprite with you. You can find Sprites all over the map in Chapter Six, season one, so don’t worry too much about that, but be warned that the location of the Bushranger NPC shifts each match.

Interact with the Bushranger NPC while having a Sprite in your inventory and choose the “Show Item” option. Doing so removes the Sprite from your inventor, replaces it with the Vault Key, and leads to Bushranger removing the spell over the Nightshift Forest to turn it into day.

A section of the Fortnite map in Chapter 6, Season 1 with the location of the Vault marked.
Head to this spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the Vault Key in your pocket, the next step is to head to the Vault itself. It’s found just outside the marker for Nightshift Forest on the map, slightly to the east. You can see the precise location in the image above.

Once opened, the Vault inside provides plenty of loot, including rare weapons, Boons, Oni Masks, a Typhoon Blade, and much more. The precise rewards are random, but it’s always worth the effort, as the loot will definitely improve your loadout.

