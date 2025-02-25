How to help Valentina rob Fletcher Kane in Fortnite

In Fortnite’s Lawless season, it’s all about getting your hands on gold bars, and the latest quest asks you to help Valentina break into Fletcher Kane’s office to steal some gold to use in the Black Markets.

Here’s everything you need to know about helping Valentina rob Fletcher Kane in Fortnite.

Help Valentina rob Fletcher Kane in Fortnite Guide

Make your way to Kane’s office. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports Talk to her and follow her to find the vault. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start the quest, you need to find Valentina in the Outlaw Oasis point of interest. She usually skips near the swimming pool and you can land near her to interact with her and start the quest. If you don’t start the quest and just talk to her normally, your challenge might be bugged and you need to try it again in the next match.

When the challenge is active, Valentina should have a question mark near her head showing she’s ready to give you the quest. After interacting with her, she will lead to the Fletcher Kane office vault and start unlocking it. Now, you have to face four waves of enemies starting from the left of the vault where two guards will start shooting at Valentina. She doesn’t take any damage, but you definitely do, so make sure to shield up and loot high-tier weapons with ammo to defeat these guards.

You take care of the Vault, I take care of the guards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you defeat them, two more guards will spawn on your right, and this continues until you defeat four more enemies. Once you defeat the last enemy, you can go back to Valentina and she’ll open the vault for you, which will give a lot of gold and a stack of Thermite. You can use Thermite to break into other vaults and earn more loot to secure your wins.

After you complete the quest, you’ll gain a level up, which should help you unlock new rewards on the battle pass. The biggest issue you’ll face while completing the challenge is not the guards, but other players, as they’ll try to catch you while you defeat the guards and steal your gold, so always make sure to target the players first to complete the quest without a problem.

You can also use the building’s roof to clear the area before starting the quest as it’ll help you quickly eliminate the guards and open the vault. The weekly Skillet story quests also take place in this area and it’s a hot drop as well, so you will always have players so you need to be quick with your guns and timing to finish this challenge.

