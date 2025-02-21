All Boons, their effects, and how to get them in Chapter 6, season 2

Fortnite Lawless is finally here, and picking up powerful Boons will help you break open those vaults and take down enemies who dare cross your way.

Fortnite Boons give you a passive ability to gain intel on the enemies’ positions, acquire ammo, or even get a few extra gold bars. If you’re looking for a way to obtain and use these Boons in your matches, look no further.

Here’s everything you need to know about Boons in Fortnite Chapter Six, season two.

How to get Boons in Fortnite Chapter 6, season 2

Give your gold bars and get boons! Image via Epic Games

The best place for Boons in Fortnite Chapter Six, season two, is one of the Black Markets. There are three Black Markets, but you may need to fight other players to use them. While the name of these places might sound suspicious, they’re a great place to exchange your Dill Bits and Gold Bars for legendary and even mythic weapons. They also offer Boons, which should make it easier for you to get them at your preference.

You can also find the Boons from Rare Chests, which drop one per chest while giving you a regular high-tier weapon, shield items, and ammo. Eliminated players don’t drop their Boons, so you can’t get them from other players. But you can keep them in your inventory and use their benefits even after returning to the match using Reboot vans.

All Boons and what they do in Fortnite in Chapter 6, season 2

Here is a table of all the five boons you can find in Fortnite Lawless and how to leverage them in your matches to get more victory royales.

Boon icon and name Effect How to use Vulture Boon

The Vulture boon briefly reveals where enemies are eliminated on the map. This boon is great for knowing enemy positions. While it doesn’t tell you about the enemies, the elimination does show up on your map, which makes it easier for you to third-party fights and take down enemies to secure the loot, just like a Vulture. Gold Rush Boon



Opening or destroying Chests grants the Gold Rush effect. Gold Rush is a new mechanic added in Lawless, increasing your movement speed, Pickaxe swing speed, and Pickaxe damage against structures. It allows you to be aggressive in your fights without relying on the Gold Veins. Adrenaline Rush Boon

Gain the Slap juice effect, which gives you unlimited Energy regen for a short time and is useful for mantling, hurdling, and wall jumping. If you need to sneak up behind enemies or go quickly into the next safe zone, this Boon is best for you. Mobility is essential in matches, and this Boon makes sure you always have good stamina to fall upon in tricky situations. Gold Ammo Boon

Gain ammo when picking up Bars. Gold bars are everywhere on the island and gaining ammo while picking up the bar means you’re always stocking up on ammo passively. It allows you to use your weapons more frequently without worrying about your ammo. Greed Boon

Find extra Bars from eliminations and opening containers. If you love finding enemies and sending them back to the spawn island, this Boon is for you. Enemy eliminations on players yield more gold bars than usual, which makes it easier for you to access the Black Market.

Unlike the Medalions, Boons don’t reveal your position on the map, so you can stack them in your inventory to gain powerful effects and get more gold bars.

