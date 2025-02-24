How to open the secret vault at Outlaw Oasis in Fortnite

The best features of Fortnite Chapter Six are the secret vaults hidden around the island, each with a special way to get inside. Season two brings yet more of these treasure troves, including one at Outlaw Oasis. Read on to find out where to find the secret vault and how to get inside.

Recommended Videos

How to break into the secret Fortnite vault in Outlaw Oasis

Last season, we had lots of hidden treasures to discover around the island. The large vault under Nightshift Forest was opened only by giving a Sprite to Bushranger, an underground stash at Magic Mosses, and treasure chests hidden under Flooded Frogs accessed using the Void Mask. All except the Nightshift Forest treasures still exist; now we have more to find at Shifty Shafts and Outlaw Oasis.

Inside these vaults are rare chests with high-quality loot, Gold Bars, Slurp Barrels, and ammo boxes to keep you loaded up and ready to take on the lobby. Most of the time, there is also a Port-A-Loo to help you make a quick escape if the storm is coming in.

The panel on the floor will move to reveal a hidden vault. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the hidden vault in Outlaw Oasis, land in the southwest of the area and go into the building with the wolf statues. In one of the rooms, there are large bookcases, a marble table, and three statues of sitting wolves.

Interact with each of the wolf statues in turn so they face forward. The left and right wolf statues only need to be turned once, while you must turn the middle wolf twice. When they are all facing forward, break the rug at your feet, and you will see that the section on the floor is moving down.

Find the secret stash under Outlaw Oasis. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head down into the hidden area to find three chests, one of which is guaranteed to be a rare chest, many gold bars to mine, and an escape toilet. It is faster if you break the floor in the vault and grab all the gold you can. Load up and head out quickly before another player discovers you are down there.

We will undoubtedly see more secret vaults and hidden treasures as the Fortnite lore continues and players explore the new POIs. We would love to know if you discover another underground stash or vault locked behind a puzzle!

Next up, why not check out the best Fortnite XP maps to help you level up your Chapter Six, season two battle pass fast? Or find out how to break into the Armored Trucks and Armored Train you can see driving around the island this season.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy