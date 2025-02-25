Fortnite Chapter 6, season 2 bug makes some skins pay to lose

Fortnite is no stranger to the odd bug, and while some are amusing and quickly fixed, some can ruin your game entirely. With so many amazing skins with animated and reactive elements, this can often cause an issue when new weapons or items are added, as some players are now finding out.

Players on r/FortNiteBR have uncovered the latest bug involving the new Falcon Eye sniper rifle. The Chapter Six, season two semi-auto sniper has proven very popular, mainly thanks to its mid-range damage and adjustable zoom. Unfortunately for some players, it is almost useless when certain skins are equipped.

Fortnite Ballistics players may remember when the new mode was released that some of the more bulky skins caused problems when aiming down the sights. Well, it seems a similar issue has occurred in Battle Royale when using the Falcon Eye sniper. Animated features like moving flames, halos, and large collars have been blocking the view when a player aims down the sights.

Not even the best sniper can make this shot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The bug is pretty inconsistent and doesn’t seem to occur every time a player uses the Falcon Eye sniper with these skins, but it happens enough for it to become frustrating for a lot of gamers. According to players on Reddit, there are a handful of skins that are affected by this bug, including:

Ghost Rider

Astrea

Spider Punk

Baymax

Graven

Nyanja

Mystica

Other players have noticed that other skins have lost texture, gained limbs, duplicated the back bling, or lost hair after using the Falcon Eye sniper rifle. One player commented, “The sniper is super bugged. It makes a few skins bald when aiming down the sights.” Another added that sometimes the hair disappears, and other times the hair moves in front of the scope, blocking the view, so it does look like something is going on with the interaction between the head and hair of a skin, and the sniper scope. There doesn’t seem to be any other explanation for this, as it isn’t a particularly consistent bug.

The skins reported as changing texture, gaining a limb or extra back bling, or losing hair when using the sniper are:

Miku

Shadow Blade Hope

Haruka of the Masks

Johnny Silver Hand

Snap

Joss

Some have mentioned the addition of an extra limb after using the sniper. Although it sounds hilarious, We have not seen any evidence of this. No doubt Epic Games will fix these bugs as soon as possible so players can get back to using their favorite skin, but until then, it is best to be cautious about using skins with large or animated headpieces.

