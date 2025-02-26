How to find and sabotage payphones in Fortnite

If you’ve been playing the new season of Fortnite, chances are you’ve received multiple quests that task you with sabotaging payphones. These antiquated phones can only be found in a single location, and offer up some serious battle pass XP if they are tampered with.

Players who are looking to complete both the Valentina and Skillet questlines will have to sabotage three phones, so it’s important to find their locations quickly in a match. Here’s everything you need to know about locating and sabotaging payphones in Chapter Six, season two of Fortnite.

Where to find payphones in Fortnite

Only one location houses payphones. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are a total of three payphones you can find throughout the entire Fortnite map. Thankfully for players, all three are ringing at Outlaw Oasis, the same POI where players can work together with Valentina.

This POI is a massive spa complete with modern buildings and hot springs located on the left-hand side of the map. If you’re having trouble locating this spa on the map, just head left of Crime City and you’ll arrive at your destination.

Within Outlaw Oasis, you can find the first payphone tucked next to the main entrance of the building. Another payphone is located just on the corner of the highest structure towards the back of the POI. Finally, the last payphone can be found attached to the left building that faces the hot springs in the center of the spa.

How to sabotage payphones in Fortnite

You can’t miss these noisy phones, as they’ll ring upon your arrival. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Sabotaging payphones is easy in Fortnite; just walk up to the noisy machines and interact with them. Payphones that have not been sabotaged will ring when you walk by, and they also have a glowing white aura around them. To make it easier to find these payphones, they also have white exclamation markers that show up on the minimap.

When you sabotage a payphone, a short animation will play while your character is busy interacting with the object. During this time you’ll be unable to move, making you an easy target for hostile players who also landed at Outlaw Oasis.

We recommend clearing out any players and NPCs that have landed in this area before sabotaging the payphones, so you don’t have to worry about collecting stray shots while trying to complete the quest. Once you have sabotaged all three payphones, you’ll complete any related quests and won’t have to deal with them ever again.

