fortnite character pointing golden gun at vending machines
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Fortnite

Fortnite vending machines now demand a dance tax

Have you paid your dance tax today?
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Feb 27, 2025 08:29 am

Fortnite is known for trying to keep things fresh with regular updates, intriguing lore, and hidden easter eggs. One of these quirky features sees players emoting during a spending spree at vending machines around the island. It seems only to show up rarely and to players at random, but this is the perfect season to try and trigger it.

According to players on r/FortNiteBR, this dancing Easter egg has actually been around since Fortnite Chapter Four, but for many players, this is the first time they have heard about it. If you want to try and trigger the emote yourself, make sure you have plenty of Gold Bars to spare, and go to any of the regular vending machines around the island that sell standard weapons and ammo. Purchase a weapon, then quickly purchase ammo as quickly as you can. Usually, you can spam-purchase ammo from vending machines, but a bug is stopping players from doing so right now. This Easter egg trick will be a lot easier to try out when that bug gets fixed.

fortnite vending machine purchase
Spam-purchase as much ammo as you can afford. Screenshot by Dot Esports

During this spending spree, your character might start performing the Make It Rain emote without needing to purchase it. It doesn’t happen every time, so be prepared to spend a lot of your money trying to get it to work!

getting lots of gold in fortnite
Grab more gold by mining the gold veins or finding vaults. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As there is no way to guarantee that the trick will work, you might end up spending a lot of cash. This is the perfect season to try it out, though, as gold has never been so abundant. To quickly and easily replenish your gold, you can do a number of things:

  • Search cash registers
  • Search chests
  • Eliminate enemies
  • Harvest gold nuggets around the Gold Rush river (this also gives you the Gold Rush effect)
  • Loot safes
  • Break into vaults and loot the valuables
  • Break into the train or trucks and loot the stacks of gold bars

Two secret vaults—one at Shiny Shafts and another at Outlaw Oasis—contain lots of loot and cash. Make sure you follow our guides to find out how to get inside each one.

For more Fortnite Chapter Six, season two fun, why not check out how to complete the secret wolf pack quest?

