Rhea Ripley Fornite promo leaves fans all asking for the same thing

An impromptu promo for Fortnite from WWE superstar Rhea Ripley advertising the OG mode has resulted in plenty of fans demanding the Heavyweight Champion is given a skin in the game.

The Australian superstar, who defends her Heavyweight belt against Iyo Sky on Monday’s Raw after Sunday’s Elimination Chamber, is one of the most popular superstars on the WWE roster and the Fortnite ad has led to excitement.

WWE has partnered with Fortnite in the past to bring superstars to the game, with the likes of John Cena, Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch given skins, and now fans want Ripley to become the latest to make the jump into the game.

Could Mami be coming to Fortnite? Image via 2K Games

The replies to the post were full of fans urging Fortnite to add a Rhea Ripley skin, with players saying, “It’s time for Mami’s skin now,” that they “needed a Rhea Ripley skin in Fortnite yesterday,” and that the game “can win me back with a Rhea skin.”

With the surge in WWE’s popularity following the move to Netflix, it’s the perfect time to collaborate with Fortnite. I would love to see a WWE-themed season in the game, but that may be asking for too much.

Rhea Ripley already had a skin introduced in the Call of Duty franchise, alongside Rey Mysterio, and there’s a long line of superstars that could be brought into Fortnite—including the likes of Randy Orton, Triple H, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns.

Ripley’s partnership with Fortnite shows there is already a connection there, with the post revealing she is an Epic partner, which certainly boosts hopes for her to make the move to the game soon—and it would be even better if they introduced a bundle that included her entrance music to use in Fortnite Festival.

Whether we see another Fortnite collab with WWE remains to be seen, but we can certainly dream.

