All Boons and how to get them in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

Boons are one of many ways to boost your gameplay for Fortnite Chapter 6, season one. These extra buffs can be obtained in a few ways, so let us show you where Boons are located and how to use them.

How to find Boons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 6, season one brings a collection of new weapons, new bosses, and some extra fun surprises along the way, including Boons. Boons can be found in Elemental chests, dropped by bosses, and unlocked at Sprite Shrines.

Boons can be found in Elemental chests. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You will find random Boons in Elemental chests, or you can try to unlock a specific type by returning a Sprite to a Shrine or by defeating any of the bosses around the island. Water Sprites and Air Sprites can be returned to a Sprite Shrine in exchange for some good loot and either the Water Boon or Air Boon. Void Boons and Fire Boons are dropped by bosses.

Boon Type Location Water Elemental chests

Returning a Water Sprite to the Sprite Shrine Air Elemental chests

Returning an Air Sprite to a Sprite Shrine Fire Elemental chests

Defeating Shogun X or Shogun X Final Boss Void Elemental chests

Defeating Night Rose Demon or Demon Warriors

How to use Boons in Fortnite

Wind or Water Boons are created at Sprite Shrines. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When picked up, Boons are automatically applied to your character, a bit like Augments used to be. You can check which Boons you have applied by opening your inventory and looking on the left side. There you can see how many Boons you have and what they do. Each Boon has a special effect to buff your character.

Water Boon Swimming grants health and shield for you and your team.

Wind Boon Move faster when you have your pickaxe equipped.

Fire Boon Lets you reload your weaponry faster.

Void Boon Eliminating a player reveals other players nearby.



