A new chapter comes with a bunch of new weapons and items to try out. For Fortnite Chapter 6, season one, there are new rifles, shotguns, SMGs, and more to use as you try to claim your Victory Royale.

All new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

There are a few new weapons introduced in Fortnite Chapter 6, season one, including the Typhoon Blade, two assault rifles, two SMGs, three shotguns, and various mythic weapons only gained by defeating bosses. Currently, two Oni Masks are also available, but only the Fire Oni Mask causes damage. You will find most weapons in regular and rare chests, in Elemental chests, and at Typhoon Blade Stands.

Typhoon Blades are found in Elemental chests or on Typhoon Blade Stands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Two Typhoon Blade Stands can be found in Shogun’s Solitude, while one is located in Lost Lake. The blades are not great as traversal items, but they are a lot of fun as damage-dealing weaponry. Some NPCs sell weapons for a small amount of Gold.

Weapon Location Holo Twister Assault Rifle Chests of all kinds and floor loot.

Sold by Bushranger at Nightshift Forest for 200 Gold.

Sold by Mizuki in Lost Lake for 200 Gold. Fury Assault Rifle Chests of all kinds and floor loot.

Sold by Daigo in Masked Meadows for 200 Gold.

Sold by Shadow Blade Hope in Hopeful Heights for 200 Gold.

Legendary version available by completing Expertise Quests. Veiled Precision SMG Chests of all kinds and floor loot.

Mythic available by defeating Night Rose Demon.

Sold by Helsie in Canyon Crossing for 200 Gold.

Sold by Jade in Nightshift Forest for 200 Gold. Surgefire SMG Chests of all kinds and floor loot.

Sold by Vengeance Jones in Hopeful Heights for 200 Gold.

Sold by Vi in the colorful meadows north of Hopeful Heights for 200 Gold. Sentinel Pump Shotgun Chests of all kinds and floor loot.

Sold by Mizuki in Lost Lake for 200 Gold. Twinfire Assault Shotgun Chests of all kinds and floor loot.

Sold by Cinder north of Shining Span for 200 Gold. Oni Shotgun Chests of all kinds and floor loot.

Sold by Kendo in Nightshift Forest for 200 Gold. Fire Oni Mask In Elemental chests.

Mythic available by defeating Shogun X Final Boss. Random Mythic Weaponry Dropped by Shogun X upon defeat. Typhoon Blade In Elemental chests.

Also in Typhoon Blade Stands in Shogun’s Solitude and Lost Lake.

Mythic available by defeating Shogun X Final Boss.

