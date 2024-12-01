Forgot password
All new Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 6 season 1

There are lots of new weapons to try in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1. Find out which will be your new favorite right here!
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Dec 1, 2024 01:57 pm

A new chapter comes with a bunch of new weapons and items to try out. For Fortnite Chapter 6, season one, there are new rifles, shotguns, SMGs, and more to use as you try to claim your Victory Royale.

All new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

There are a few new weapons introduced in Fortnite Chapter 6, season one, including the Typhoon Blade, two assault rifles, two SMGs, three shotguns, and various mythic weapons only gained by defeating bosses. Currently, two Oni Masks are also available, but only the Fire Oni Mask causes damage. You will find most weapons in regular and rare chests, in Elemental chests, and at Typhoon Blade Stands.

character finds a typhoon blade in fortnite
Typhoon Blades are found in Elemental chests or on Typhoon Blade Stands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Two Typhoon Blade Stands can be found in Shogun’s Solitude, while one is located in Lost Lake. The blades are not great as traversal items, but they are a lot of fun as damage-dealing weaponry. Some NPCs sell weapons for a small amount of Gold.

WeaponLocation
Holo Twister Assault RifleChests of all kinds and floor loot.
Sold by Bushranger at Nightshift Forest for 200 Gold.
Sold by Mizuki in Lost Lake for 200 Gold.
Fury Assault RifleChests of all kinds and floor loot.
Sold by Daigo in Masked Meadows for 200 Gold.
Sold by Shadow Blade Hope in Hopeful Heights for 200 Gold.
Legendary version available by completing Expertise Quests.
Veiled Precision SMGChests of all kinds and floor loot.
Mythic available by defeating Night Rose Demon.
Sold by Helsie in Canyon Crossing for 200 Gold.
Sold by Jade in Nightshift Forest for 200 Gold.
Surgefire SMGChests of all kinds and floor loot.
Sold by Vengeance Jones in Hopeful Heights for 200 Gold.
Sold by Vi in the colorful meadows north of Hopeful Heights for 200 Gold.
Sentinel Pump ShotgunChests of all kinds and floor loot.
Sold by Mizuki in Lost Lake for 200 Gold.
Twinfire Assault ShotgunChests of all kinds and floor loot.
Sold by Cinder north of Shining Span for 200 Gold.
Oni ShotgunChests of all kinds and floor loot.
Sold by Kendo in Nightshift Forest for 200 Gold.
Fire Oni MaskIn Elemental chests.
Mythic available by defeating Shogun X Final Boss.
Random Mythic WeaponryDropped by Shogun X upon defeat.
Typhoon BladeIn Elemental chests.
Also in Typhoon Blade Stands in Shogun’s Solitude and Lost Lake.
Mythic available by defeating Shogun X Final Boss.
