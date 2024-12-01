All NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

A brand-new Fortnite map in Chapter 6 Season 1 means a host of new NPCs to find and meet, each providing different services—for a price. If you want to know where they all are and what they offer, you’re in the right place.

NPCs in Fortnite add to the lore and often feature recognizable characters from famous franchises who can provide assistance to you in game. They’re spread far and wide across the map, often creating hotspots for players who are all seeking the same help as you.

To make sure you don’t miss out on any NPCs and the bonus XP awarded for interacting with them, use our dedicated guide here.

All Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 NPC locations

There are 11 total NPCs scattered across the map in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1, each offering differing services including providing new weapons, opening a Rift to help you travel longer distances, or recruiting them to battle alongside you. We’ve got them all listed below, with details on their location and the services they provide.

Bushranger

Bushy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Holo Twister Assault Rifle: 200 Gold

Shield Potion: 50 Gold

Bushranger is found on the west side of the Nightshift Forest, a named location on the left-side of the map. They’re located fairly close to both Jade and Kendo.

Cinder

Light it up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Heavy Specialist: 250 Gold

Twinfire Assault Shotgun: 200 Gold

Cinder is found on the right-side of the Fortnite island, north of Shining Span and south of Demon’s Dojo. However, the quickest way of finding her is to head east from the mountain just outside Brutal Boxcars.

Helsie

Give them hell. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Medic Specialist: 250 Gold

Patch Up: 100 Gold

Veiled Precision SMG: 200 Gold

Helsie is one of two NPCs found inside Canyon Crossing, near to Nyanja. Helsie will be the northern-most of the pair shown on your map, with the NPCs appearing on opposite sides of the canyon.

Jade

Feeling blue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Patch Up: 100 Gold

Veiled Precision SMG: 200 Gold

Jade is one of three NPCs found in the Nightshift Forest, specifically on the eastern side of the region. She’s found right alongside Kendo, while Bushranger is in the western side of the area.

Daigo

Masked and ready. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Duel

Fury Assault Rifle: 200 Gold

Daigo, rather appropriately, is found in Masked Meadows on the south of the Fortnite map. This location is west of Hopeful Heights and east of Canyon Crossing.

Mizuki

Bolster your army. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Supply Specialist: 250 Gold

Sentinel Pump Shotgun: 200 Gold

Twister Assault Rifle: 200 Gold

Mizuki is found at the Lost Lake location, fairly close to the middle of the map. Lost Lake is west of Brutal Boxcars and northeast of Nightshift Forest.

Nyanja

Nyanja is the second NPC inside Canyon Crossing, the other being Helsie. Nyanja is in the southern portion of the POI, on the opposite side of the canyon to Helsie.

Kendo

Ready for war. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rift To Go: 300 Gold

Oni Shotgun: 200 Gold

Kendo is found right near Jade in the Nightshift Forest, in the eastern side of the region. Both NPCs are located almost on top of each other and can often be found battling an enemy.

Shadow Blade Hope

Hope is all you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Legendary Fury Assault Rifle: Complete Expertise Quests

Rift To Go: 300 Gold

Fury Assault Rifle: 200 Gold

Shadow Blade Hope is found in Hopeful Heights, alongside Vengeance Jones. This location is southeast on the Fortnite map and is located southeast of Masked Meadows and directly south of Seaport City.

Vengeance Jones

Payback. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Legendary Surgefire SMG: Complete Expertise Quests

Surgefire SMG: 200 Gold

Vengeance Jones is found in exactly the same location as Shadow Blade Hope in Hopeful Heights, southeast of the map. The two NPCs are located in the same building.

Vi

Foxy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Scout Specialist: 250 Gold

Surgefire SMG: 200 Gold

Shockwave Grenade x2: 100 Gold

Vi is not found in a named location and, instead, is found in the colorful meadows directly north of Hopeful Heights and south of Seaport City.

