How to get the Fortnite Big Dill Chain Avatar Decoration in Discord

Fortnite Chapter Six, season two kicked off with a new Discord quest that allows you to unlock the Big Dill Chain Avatar Decoration inspired by the Big Dill character from the latest season. The quest is very simple; all you need is Discord and Fortnite.

Here’s how to complete the Fortnite Discord quest and get the Big Dill Chain Avatar Decoration.

How to complete Fortnite Big Dill Chain Avatar Decoration Discord quest

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Big Dill Chain Avatar Decoration Discord quest is a limited-time event, available on Discord until Feb. 28. Make sure you have Discord and Fortnite installed on your device or devices if you’re playing on a console. All you have to do to get the decoration is play Fortnite for 15 minutes with Discord open.

Here’s how to start and complete the quest:

Open Discord. Head to the Discover menu (compass icon under all your servers). Select the Quests tab. Find the Fortnite quest and accept it. Launch the game and play it for 15 minutes (you can select the device on which you’ll be playing).

You don’t have to do anything to progress the quest. You can just leave it open for 15 minutes in the lobby or play on the best XP maps to make the most of your time. To track the quest progress, open the Quests tab again and hover over the quest.

All Fortnite Big Dill Chain Avatar Decoration Discord quest rewards

You can get the Big Dill Chain Avatar Decoration for two months by completing the Fortnite Discord quest. Unfortunately, it’s not permanent, but it’s highly likely that there’ll be a new Fortnite quest to complete by the time your reward expires.

Here’s how to collect and equip the reward:

Head to the Quests tab on Discord and press Claim Reward. Complete the captcha. Open User Settings (cogwheel icon near your profile at the bottom). Head to the Profiles tab. In the Avatar Decoration menu, select Big Dill Chain.

