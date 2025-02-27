How to find, beat, and rob Fletcher Kane in Fortnite

Fletcher Kane is the big bad wolf of the Fortnite Chapter Six, season two island, and this high status makes him a huge target. If you want to score big, we have everything you need to know about taking on this alpha boss, including where to find him and what you get for beating him.

Recommended Videos

How to find Fletcher Kane in Fortnite

Fletcher Kane is never in the same spot every match and moves from vault to vault. In one game, he may be at the bank vault in Masked Meadows, Crime City, or Seaport City, and in the next, he might appear at his luxurious abode at Lonewolf Lair. To see where he has spawned during your next game, open your map and look for the wolf head symbol next to a vault icon.

Look for the wolf head symbol near any bank vault. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to beat Fletcher Kane in Fortnite

Fletcher Kane will appear at the bank vault or his lair vault shortly after you start the heist. To get the heist underway, you must find some Thermite and perhaps a Plasma Burst Laser to open the vault quicker. You can find Thermite in a go-bag or chests around the area, along with Plasma Burst Lasers.

Throw the Thermite at the vault door to start the heist and trigger the guards to appear. Fletcher Kane’s guards will spawn in different spots around the vault, near the stairs, and in the hallways. After the second section of the vault is broken, Fletcher Kane appears.

Aim for the head and avoid his attacks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

He is basically like any other boss NPC, barring Shogun X on the floating island, and isn’t too tough to take down. Get headshots where possible to speed up the process, and stay away from him when he charges forward with his wolf power. The biggest obstacle for you when taking on Fletcher Kane is that other players will try to do the same. We highly recommend turning on visual cues in your settings so you can watch out for footsteps while the loud heist music is playing.

How to rob Fletcher Kane in Fortnite

Once defeated, Fletcher Kane will drop his Unstoppable Medallion and Double Down Pistol, a mythic version of the hand cannon. If you pick up his medallion, your location will be shown on the map in the form of a large yellow circle.

Grab his weapon and medallion before you loot the vault. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fletcher Kane’s bank vaults contain rare and regular chests, plenty of gold bars to loot, and two cases containing Dill Bits that you can spend at any Black Market. Once the vault is open, you can take what you like and move on.

The alpha wolf also has a hidden secret stash at Outlaw Oasis that you can unlock by moving the dog statues in the study. For more ways to get high-quality loot, check out how to get into the secret vault of Shiny Shafts and where you can find and break into armored transport.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy