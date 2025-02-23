Fortnite Chapter 6, season 2 Armored Transport guide: Train and Truck locations, and how to break in

There are two types of armored transport in Fortnite Chapter Six, season two. You have the Armored Train, complete with a vault full of Gold Bars and loot, and the Armored Truck, a drivable vehicle strong enough to withstand heavy fire from the enemy.

We have everything you need to know about where you can find all armored vehicles in Fortnite and how to break into them.

Where to find the Armored Train in Fortnite

As usual, the train can be seen via an icon on the map. But this season, the icon looks a bit different. Now, the train has a vault symbol with an exclamation mark beside it. When the icon is plain white, the train is free to heist, but when it’s red, it’s being actively robbed. It’s always a good idea to check this status so you know whether you’re too late.

Jump on board and take out the turrets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you head to the train, you will need to grab some Thermite. You won’t be able to get into the train’s vault without it. The best thing to do is to spot where the train is headed from your place on the Battle Bus, then drop to a location ahead of its path. That way you get to loot quickly before catching the train as it goes past. You can find Thermite in golden loot bags on railway bridges, as floor loot, and in chests. You only need two Thermite pieces, one for each turret atop the train.

How to break into the Armored Train in Fortnite

Thermite works quickly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As soon as you jump aboard, the turrets will start firing, so you must take them out first. There’s no point in trying to throw Thermite at the vault door straightaway, since the turrets will shoot it before it can work. Instead, use your Thermite on the turrets to stop their attacks. Time your attacks on the turrets so they don’t deal too much damage to you. They will shoot several times and then overheat. Use this time to run over and throw a piece of Thermite at them. When the turrets explode, they will leave behind a Thermite Core. Throw one Thermite core at the train’s vault entrance and wait for it to get to work.

Look at all that loot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once the entrance is exposed, the guards will start to spawn in. Loot as much as you can as you take each guard down, and don’t forget to mine all the Gold Bars, too. There are a few regular chests to open, and a couple of rare chests with better loot. There are also a couple of glass cases containing Dill Bits you can spend on mythic and legendary loot at any Black Market.

Where to find the Armored Trucks in Fortnite

Armored Trucks are driving around the island and can be spotted on the map by the small truck symbols after the first storm circle has closed in. There are usually three trucks to spot as they drive along the roads. Just like regular vehicles, they also stop off at Gas Stations across the map, so watch out for those moments as they slow and are easier to heist.

How to break into an Armored Truck in Fortnite

You will need Thermite to break into an Armored Truck, so make sure you grab that before heading to the moving trucks. Throw the Thermite at the back of the truck and wait for the explosion. While the Thermite gets to work, guards will appear and attack in an attempt to stop you. Luckily, they’re fairly easy to take out. Just watch your back in case other players have a similar idea.

Get that loot! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once the guards are gone and the truck is open, it spills its loot all over the road. Gather up what you need—including the Chug Jug, which now gives multiple heals instead of just the one—and jump into the back. You can now drive the Armored Truck away, taking advantage of its 2,000 HP armor. It’s a slow-moving vehicle, but thankfully for players, it has a boost function like the other vehicles. Just remember to stop off at a Gas Station to refill the tank whenever needed.

After successfully breaking into the armored vehicles in Fortnite Chapter Six, season two, why not find out how to get the unstoppable medallion? There are also 15 NPCs to meet around the Fortnite Chapter Six, season two island, and three of them have Black Market stalls for you to check out.

