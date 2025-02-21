Forgot password
A bank vault in Fortnite showing chests and gold bars available to loot.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to get and use Dill Bits in Fortnite Chapter 6, season 2

These items are better than gold. Here are a few tips to finding them.
Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Feb 21, 2025 12:31 pm

Fortnite’s Lawless season is alive and kicking, with new loot to collect. If you’re on the hunt for Dill Bits, we’ve got everything you need to know.

Chapter Six, season two in Fortnite is themed around heists and criminal enterprises, with Dill Bits being one of the most valuable pieces of loot that are available. Of course, they won’t come easy and there’s work to be done if you want to go about collecting these items.

Earning Dill Bits opens the door to powerful weapons and Boons, making them well worth the hunt.

How to get Dill Bits in Fortnite Chapter 6, season 2

Inside a bank vault in Fortnite with a Dill Bit inside a container.
NFT. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dill Bits can only be obtained by breaking into bank vaults, looting the armored train, and breaking into armored vehicles. To do any of these, you need to get your hands on Thermite—or hijack an enemy team’s attempt at a heist.

After planting thermite on a vault, several waves of enemies will spawn that will attack you, although they are relatively easy to deal with. The big problem, however, is if the vault you are looting has a wolf marker next to it—as this means Fletcher Kane will spawn. Defeating him provides more loot, as well as the Unstoppable Medallion.

Don’t just focus on the enemies though, as you also need to keep an eye on the vault. Periodically, a section of the vault will glow red and, when attacked, it deals critical damage to the structure and significantly quickens the process.

Once inside, loot to your hearts content. The walls are lined with safety deposit boxes, which drop Gold when destroyed, as does anything else in the room with Gold bars on it—but the prized loot is the Dill Bits, which are inside glass cases. Usually, each vault has two.

How to use Dill Bits in Fortnite Chapter 6, season 2

The Fortnite map for Chapter Six, season two with Black Market locations marked.
Dark web. Remix by Dot Esports

With Dill Bits in your pocket, the next step is to head to one of the three Black Market locations on the map. The Black Markets are found at the following locations, which are also marked on the map above:

  • Northwest of the rainbow fields
  • North of Crime City in the mountains
  • In the southern region of Magic Mosses

The stock sold at each Black Market is different and not everything costs a Dill Bit, as items are also available to purchase using Gold. For a full list of what each Black Market sells, check out our article here.

Dill Bits do not persist between matches and need to be spent in the same game as you collected them. If you’re eliminated while carrying a Dill Bit, it’s dropped and available for other players to loot—so stay frosty.

