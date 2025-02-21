How to get the Unstoppable Medallion in Fortnite Chapter 6, season 2

Every season in Fortnite now has at least a few Medallions that drop from formidable enemies around the Island. Fortnite Chapter Six, season two kicked off on Feb. 21 with two Medallions, including the new Unstoppable Medallion tied to the Island’s new mob don.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Unstoppable Medallion and how to get it in Fortnite Chapter Six, season two.

How to get the Unstoppable Medallion in Fortnite

To get the Unstoppable Medallion, you need to track down and defeat the new boss, Fletcher Kane. This wolf watches over the crime empire on the Island, and where’s gold, there’s Fletcher.

Similar to the Shogun X boss that drops the Super Shield Medallion, Fletcher doesn’t have a set spawn point. Instead, he appears after opening the vault with a wolf icon next to it. There are five vaults in the game, and Fletcher’s location varies from match to match. This means that in some games, it can be more difficult to get the Medallion than in others, especially if Fletcher ends up being on the armored train.

Find Thermite, open the vault, and Fletcher will spawn alongside a few of his minions. Defeat him to claim the Unstoppable Medallion as well as Fletcher Kane’s Double Down Pistol. It’s not as complex of a process as you may have thought, right?

Unstoppable Medallion effects in Fortnite

The Unstoppable Medallion grants increased sprint speed and allows you to bash enemies while sprinting. It’s similar to the Wanderer Medallion from last season, except it’s more focused on brute force rather than stealth.

As always with Medallions, carrying one reveals you on the map in the form of an orange circle. Carrying additional Medallions narrows down the circle, making it easier for other players to pinpoint your precise location.

