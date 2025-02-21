How to get the Super Shield Medallion in Fortnite Chapter 6, season 2

Medallions in Fortnite give powerful buffs at the cost of exposing you on the map, and every new season has at least a few new Medallions to track down. In Fortnite Chapter Six, season two, one of the new Medallions is the Super Shield Medallion.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Super Shield Medallion in Fortnite Chapter Six, season two.

How to get the Super Shield Medallion in Fortnite

Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Fortnite Chapter Six, season two, the Wanderer Shogun X Medallion has been replaced with the Super Shield Medallion, but the acquisition method remains the same. To get the Medallion, you need to find and defeat the Samurai Shogun X boss.

Shogun X was introduced in the first season of Chapter Six. During the early game, the boss roams the map in random places where you can fight him for a portion of the loot (excluding the Medallion and other boss-unique drops). However, unlike the previous season, the roaming version isn’t marked on the map.

Closer to the end of the match, the Shogun’s Arena will appear, where you must fight the boss’s final form, which is stronger and more dangerous than the roaming version.

Super Shield Medallion effects in Fortnite

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Super Shield Medallion has an entirely different functionality than the old Shogun X Medallion. It places down a Shield Bubble Jr. when using a self-healing item like a Med Kit or a Shield Potion.

While this can expose you when you decide to heal up, keep in mind that you’ll be visible on the map if you have the Medallion anyway, with more Medallions narrowing down the radius of your exact location, just like in previous seasons.

The functionality of the older Wanderer Medallion has been partially moved into the new Unstoppable Medallion. That Medallion has its own unique features and acquisition method, new to season two of Chapter Six.

