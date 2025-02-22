How to unlock the secret vault at Shiny Shafts in Fortnite

Last season, Fortnite had secret vaults and hidden treasure troves dotted around everywhere. Unsurprisingly, it looks like we have more to uncover for Chapter Six, season two, including one at Shiny Shafts.

We have all you need to know about breaking into the secret vault at Shiny Shafts in Fortnite.

How to break into the vault at Shiny Shafts

Shiny Shafts is one of the newly added named locations for Fortnite Chapter Six, season two. Located to the west of the island, this golden mine not only has several chests and Slurp Barrels to loot, but it also has its own vault. Unlike other vaults this season, this one does not require Thermite to break in. Instead, it’s locked behind a puzzle.

Find each valve in this order. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Shiny Shafts vault, you have to find three pressure valves around the location, turn each wheel in a specific order, and release the valves within a short timeframe. Only then will the vault door open and allow you to get to the treasure inside.

The first valve is in the northern section of the main outdoor area of Shiny Shafts, just opposite the central grind rail. Approach the pressure valve, turn the wheel, and then head straight to the second valve by jumping onto the grind rail and heading into the underground area of the mine.

Find the first pressure valve outside. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the second valve by travelling along the grind rail, hopping over the mine cart, and continuing along the rail to the end. This valve is on a platform behind the Shiny Shaft Mine sign in this area. Approach the pressure valve, turn the wheel and turn right, jump down and then walk up a short set of steps to the next valve.

The second valve is in the underground area at Shiny Shafts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The third and final valve is on a lower platform in the same underground area of Shiny Shafts. The vault door is on the left of the valve, so as soon as you turn the wheel, the vault will slowly open. If the door doesn’t open, you may have taken too long to get there, and you’ll have to start over. When opening the valves, try not to get distracted by chests or loot, because you only have a short time to get them all open for the vault to unlock.

Go down to the right to find the third valve. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Inside the Shiny Shafts vault, you will usually find at least two rare chests full of high-rarity loot, a regular chest, lots of Gold Bars to collect, Slurp Barrels, and a Port-A-Loo to make a quick escape. Just inside the entrance of the vault are a few gold veins to mine, which give you Gold Bars and the Gold Rush effect.

For more Fortnite Chapter Six, season two fun, why not check out how many NPCs you can meet this season, and how to purchase items on the Black Market?

