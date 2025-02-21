How to get the Gold Rush effect in Fortnite

A new Fortnite season always means new gameplay mechanics. Fortnite Chapter Six, season two, introduces the Gold Rush effect to fuel the never-ending hunger for gold and catch your opponents off guard.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Gold Rush effect in Fortnite, what it does, and how to get it.

How to get the Gold Rush in Fortnite

Shiny. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a few ways to get the Gold Rush effect in Fortnite, but most of them are linked to the new locations on the Island. These areas are bound to be filled with players, especially near the vaults, so be careful when dropping in.

Here’s every way to get the Gold Rush effect in Fortnite Chapter Six, season two:

Swim in the gold-infused water

Mine Gold Veins

Pick up the Gold Rush Boon

Use the Gold Splash

Rivers around the Crime City, Outlaw Oasis, Shiny Shafts, and Lonewolf Lair are infused with gold, and swimming in them grants Gold Rush. Throughout these areas, you can also find Gold Veins, which are small shiny rocks (don’t mistake them for regular rocks with gold veins). They can spawn almost anywhere near these POIs.

Other ways to get the Gold Rush effect include the Gold Rush Boon and the Gold Splash. The Gold Rush Boon grants Gold Rush when destroying or opening chests. Gold Splash grants Gold Rush and heals for 20 health (or shield if you’re at max health), similar to the Chug Splash. These items are random drops you can find in chests around the Island.

What does Gold Rush do in Fortnite?

Sometimes greed is the way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Under the Gold Rush effect, you have increased movement and mining speed and deal more damage to the structures with the pickaxe. The Gold Rush effect lasts around 15 seconds, so while you can have it up almost all the time when you’re in new areas, the same can’t be said if the circle ends up being on the eastern side of the map.

Either way, the Gold Rush effect can come in handy to quickly catch up with opponents or gather materials faster. More damage to structures also means you can get to the enemy faster than they might expect.

