How to beat Night Rose Demon boss at Demon Dojo in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

A tough boss has landed in Fortnite Chapter 6, season one, with Mythic weaponry to grab as a reward for defeating her. The Night Rose Demon is one of the hardest bosses to fight in Fortnite, so we have some tips to help you take down this epic demon.

How to defeat the Night Rose Demon boss in Fortnite

Night Rose at the Demon Dojo is being controlled by a Demon Mask, and you need to use strategy to defeat them both. First, trigger the battle by walking into the main arena. Night Rose will attack first, so knock her with a short-range weapon like an SMG or shotgun. The Demon Mask will then be in control, so focus on damaging it by shooting at the glowing eyes.

Shoot at the red glowing eyes when Night Rose is knocked. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You will have to keep alternating between shooting Night Rose and the Demon Mask’s eyes. Keep moving to avoid being hit by the powerful fireballs or by Night Rose’s katana. There should be healing items like shields and medkits around when you need to heal up before heading into battle again.

The best way to approach this Fortnite boss battle is with a full shield, a mid-to-long-range weapon and an SMG or shotgun. Scout the perimeter to remove any demon guards before moving in to take on the boss. When you get to fight the Night Rose Demon, move quickly to avoid its powers. Once you manage to defeat the Night Rose Demon, they will drop a Mythic Void Mask with 30 uses and a Mythic SMG.

Where to find Night Rose Demon boss

Find the Demon Dojo to the northeast of the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Night Rose Demon boss at the Demon Dojo in a snowy area to the northeast of the Fortnite Chapter 6, season one map. The main Dojo building is where the Night Rose Demon is waiting, so make sure you check the outer buildings first for weapons and shields.

