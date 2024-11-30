Fortnite breaks all-time concurrent player record during live Chapter Two Remix concert

Around 14.3 million players tuned in to watch Fortnite’s Chapter Two Remix live event, which featured multiple big music stars such as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Ice Spice, and Juice WRLD, breaking its all-time concurrent player record.

Fortnite is no stranger to explosive live events. Today, they outdid the 11.6 million concurrent players recorded during The Big Bang live event, which also featured Eminem, according to Fortnite.gg. Today, players got to enjoy the LEGO Fortnite and Fortnite festival, ending with the rapper breaking the stage and making it one of the most-viewed Fortnite concerts to date.

Every setting was different and made the live event a lively experience. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The live event gathered players near the center of the map at the Doggpound, home to Snoop Dogg in the game. Then, towers came out of the water, similar to the Chapter Two live event, where Midas used these pillars to fight the storm and save the island.

Snoop Dogg took the microphone with his jumping Cadillacs, followed by Eminem, and Ice Spice in different settings. Apart from the star-studded lineup of generational rappers, the live event also paid tribute to Juice WRLD and allowed all the players to obtain his skin for free to honor his legacy and pay homage to his beautiful musical career.

At the end of the live event, Agent Jonesy and Hope appeared. They are part of the game’s narrative where they take the player to a new map. It looks to be the place where players can land next to start their Chapter Six matches with a unique Japanese theme starting this month.

