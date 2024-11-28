Fortnite Chapter 6 patch predictions: what to expect in season 1

Fortnite Chapter Six season one is almost upon us and promises big things with version 33.00. With official announcements and unofficial leaks released all the time, it can be hard to keep up with what to expect from the new chapter.

The Fortnite Chapter Six, season one patch is due for release on Dec. 1, 2024. As usual, you can download version 33.00 after the last event of Chapter Five, and then wait for the servers to go live for the new update. So, what will you see when the new chapter drops?

What is confirmed in Fortnite’s Chapter 6 season 1

Chapter Six, season one will be entirely Japanese-themed. Image via Epic Games.

Fortnite Chapter Six: Hunters has been confirmed as having a Japanese theme with samurai skins and ninja-style outfits. This isn’t the first time we have seen a Japanese influence in the game, but this time, it looks like this theme is taking over every location on the Fortnite map.

According to the official Fortnite teaser, you can expect to see Godzilla and Big Hero 6‘s Baymax, but whether these icons will be in the Item Shop or part of the Battle Pass remains to be seen. Some rumors suggest Godzilla will also be a boss NPC somewhere on the new map and even have a huge event battle much like the one we saw with Dr. Doom in Chapter Five. Judging from the promo image posted by Epic Games on X (formerly Twitter), you’ll also find Japanese koi, robo-cats, and gorgeous demon outfits.

What may be in Fortnite’s Chapter 6 season 1

Godzilla and Baymax will make an appearance. Image via Epic Games.

Reliable leaks by the likes of Shiina and Hypex on X suggest an anime crossover is inevitable, with the most likely being Demon Slayer. Given this is a Japanese-themed chapter, a popular anime crossover or two is not surprising. While nothing is confirmed, you could probably expect characters like Tanjiro and Nezuko as skins in the Item Shop or even as part of an event.

FORTNITE X DEMON SLAYER – COMING SOON pic.twitter.com/YjQ0sxflji — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) November 24, 2024

While it is exciting to get a new Battle Royale chapter, Fortnite’s Rocket Racing mode could also see the introduction of cars and cosmetics inspired by Fast & Furious, according to Shiina. Whether this movie crossover will appear in the main mode is not known yet, but knowing Epic Games, it is a possibility we could see Dominic Toretto or Letty Ortiz as Fortnite skins.

We will keep you updated on all the Fortnite Chapter 6 season 1 excitement as soon as the patch notes are released.

