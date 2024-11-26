Fortnite leakers claim 2 huge collabs will kick off Chapter 6

A huge week lies ahead for Fortnite as Chapter Five draws to a close with another big live event, and leakers have now revealed what’s on the cards for Chapter Six, which kicks off next week.

Fortnite is bringing the curtain down on Chapter Six with a huge concert and tribute to Juice WRLD on Nov. 30, capping off what has been another huge year for the Epic Games title, and it appears Chapter Six will continue to provide huge collabs.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 6 BATTLE PASS LEAKED 🔥



– GODZILLA COLLABORATION

– BAYMAX COLLABORATION

– I CAN 100% CONFIRM THIS LEAK



(via @ResetzFtw & @SamLeakss) pic.twitter.com/JjRU2WNyZ3 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) November 25, 2024

Several prominent Fortnite leakers have shared apparent Battle Pass art for Chapter Six, which includes Baymax from Big Hero 6 flying in a heroic pose alongside other characters, with the huge, towering figure of Godzilla in the background.

Leaks have already revealed that Chapter Six will have a huge Japanese theme, confirmed by the first tease from Fortnite announcing season one will be called “Hunters,” and the collab leaks match up with those claims.

The biggest indication that the leaks are accurate is the fact that the battle pass image, posted before Fortnite’s reveal of the title for season one, included the same red icon alongside the artwork—so it seems spot on.

Another leak from ShiinaBR claimed that the Chapter Six map will have a “large, purple forest biome,” which has already led to fans speculating what it could be about. Some fans have pointed to the petals on the battle pass artwork leak to suggest it’s confirmation that Cherry Blossoms will play a part.

Excitement levels are rising for Chapter Six in Fortnite, particularly as last year’s live event that kicked off Chapter Five featured a huge amount of reveals—including the drop of LEGO Fortnite, Fortnite Festival, and Rocket Racing as new game modes.

It has already been confirmed that Fortnite OG will return permanently and other new game modes have been teased. There’s also plenty of anticipation for Disney’s huge crossover with Epic Games that will create a “persistent” new universe to play in.

