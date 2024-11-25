There are lots of iconic music artists around the island in Fortnite Remix. You can find, defeat, and unlock these singers as allies or head to the shop to acquire their skins. If you log in during a specific timeframe, you can even claim a Juice WRLD skin for free.

Recommended Videos

Free items are always a welcome treat and it’s fairly rare to actually get a complimentary skin, so you don’t want to miss out on this opportunity. Getting this item is easy enough once you know what needs to be done, so here’s how to get the Juice WRLD skin in Fortnite.

How to get the free Slayer Juice WRLD outfit in Fortnite

You get to claim some extra free items with the skin. Image via Epic Games

To get the Juice WRLD skin, you need to log into Fortnite between Nov. 25 and Nov. 30. As long as you do this, you’ll get the cel-shaded Slayer Juice WRLD outfit and a few accessory items on the following day.

The process for acquiring this skin is fairly straightforward, but here’s a full breakdown of how it works so you can make sure you follow these steps exactly.

Log on between 8am CT on Nov. 25 and 9pm CT on Nov. 30 . This simply means you need to open your game, not actually play a game mode. As long as you open Fortnite, you’ve completed this step.

. This simply means you need to open your game, not actually play a game mode. As long as you open Fortnite, you’ve completed this step. Wait until the following day . The Juice WRLD skin won’t be rewarded to you right away. Instead, you need to wait and revisit the game the next day.

. The Juice WRLD skin won’t be rewarded to you right away. Instead, you need to wait and revisit the game the next day. Claim the Slayer Juice WRLD skin and accessory items. Upon logging in on the next day, you will be rewarded with all items included in this free bundle. A pop-up will appear granting you all of the Juice WRLD items as soon as you open the game.

This skin is only obtainable as a free item if you log in during the specified timeframe. After that, it may return in the future, but only as a paid item you can purchase from the shop using V-Bucks.

All free Juice WRLD items in Fortnite Remix

Grab all these free goodies while you can. Image via Epic Games

Although the free Juice WRLD skin is the main giveaway, you also get quite a few other items for logging on during this timeframe. Here are all of the free Juice WRLD items you’ll be granted.

Slayer Juice WRLD Outfit

999 Knives Back Bling

999 Knives Pickaxe

Adventure, Remix’d Loading Screen

Number One Remix Loading Screen

Remix With the Golden Touch Loading Screen

Juice’s WRLD Loading Screen

All of these items may be added to the item shop at a later date except for the Juice’s WRLD Loading Screen, which is only available during this timeframe. The items that return won’t be free anymore though, so make sure you log on while you can to grab them without spending your precious V-Bucks.

How to get the Juice WRLD Takeover Bundle in Fortnite

There’s also a second Juice WRLD skin you can get through the Juice WRLD Takeover Bundle if you’re not a fan of the cel-shaded style and looking for something a bit more classic. This one costs 2,600 V-Bucks and is only available in the shop. You can purchase this bundle starting on Nov. 27.

All of the items included in the Juice WRLD Takeover Bundle are as follows.

Juice WRLD Outfit (also includes a reactive dreampop style)

(also includes a reactive dreampop style) Studded Skull Back Bling (also includes a reactive dreampop style)

(also includes a reactive dreampop style) Lean Wit Me Jam Track

Lucid Dreams Jam Track

999 Wrap

WRLD Keys Keytar

These items aren’t free, but if you’re a fan of Juice WRLD, they’re worth checking out. Image via Epic Games

Now that you have the free skin unlocked, you’re fully ready to attend the Juice WRLD concert. Fortnite Remix also won’t be around for much longer, so consider tackling some key tasks around the island while you still can like finding helicopters, beating Eminem, and collecting all Mythic weapons.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy