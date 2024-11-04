How to find helicopters in Fortnite Remix

Fortnite Remix is rolling back the years with some familiar landmarks, weapons, and vehicles. If you’re having trouble finding a helicopter, aka Choppa, we’ve got all the details you need.

Recommended Videos

Aerial vehicles in Fortnite have been absent for the entirety of Chapter Five, but Fortnite Remix has opened the door to a return. Boats and lowriders are also available across the map, giving players a variety of vehicles to get behind the wheels of.

However, helicopters are a different breed and much rarer than a standard car or boat. If you’ve been searching high and low for a way to get into the air, we’ve got all the details you need.

Where are helicopters in Fortnite Remix?

Get to the Choppa. Image via Epic Games

Helicopters, aka Choppas, have been vaulted in Fortnite Remix. Initially, Choppas were available in each Battle Royale match you loaded into, but as confirmed by HypeX, the vehicle has now been vaulted and is no longer available.

However, this doesn’t mean that Choppas won’t return this season, and they could make a return as part of the weekly updates. Epic Games may have decided that Choppas were too O, but with the likes of Eminem coming, along with his mythic minigun, players may have more of a chance against the aerial vehicles.

Before being vaulted, only one helicopter was available in every Fortnite Remix match. The helicopter was on the snowy peaks south of Retail Row and west of Lazy Lake. Due to its removal, you can no longer get a helicopter in Fortnite Remix.

Given there was only one helicopter spawn before Epic vaulted the vehicle, there may be a glitch. If helicopters return to Fortnite Remix, several will likely be located around the map—making air warfare a viable option for many players.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy