Avatar has come to Fortnite. No, not that one. The other one.

Great news, everybody–Avatar has finally come to Fortnite. “But wait!” I hear you cry, “Avatar: The Last Airbender has been in Fortnite since April last year! This is surely old news?” Ah, but we are speaking of James Cameron’s Na’Vi, who now have their own Fortnite outfits and cosmetics.

Recommended Videos

Jake Sully is now in the Item Shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The news of the blue epic sci-fi characters coming to the Fortnite Item Shop has had a generally positive reception. Many movie fans are willing to hand over their wallets for the chance to sprint across the Fortnite island as either Jake Sully or Neytiri. There have, of course, been the inevitable debates on Reddit over which is the better crossover–Avatar or Avatar? Personally, I prefer Avatar, but I realize that is a controversial opinion, as so many other players love Avatar. But hey, our favorite Avatar characters wouldn’t want us to squabble and fight over which Avatar is best, would they? That’s kind of the whole point in Avatar—peace and harmony.

Each outfit also has a LEGO style. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whichever Avatar you love the most, Fortnite offers some great skins, gliders, emotes, and more to perfect your Avatar loadout. The latest Avatar bundle includes two reactive outfits with their LEGO Fortnite styles, each with an optional back bling, plus a glider, two pickaxes, and an emote. Both Jake Sully’s and Neytiri’s outfits have a subtle but effective reactive feature where the dot markings on their faces and bodies give off a gentle glow at night.

How to get the Avatar Warriors of Pandora bundle in Fortnite

The Avatar: Warriors of Pandora bundle will be in the Fortnite Item Shop between Feb. 15, 2025, and Feb. 24, 2025. Undoubtedly, the skins will return at another date, but if you want it now, you have until Feb. 24 to save up your V-Bucks and treat yourself.

You can get either Jake’s Hatchet or Neytiri’s Knife. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You have the choice to purchase the entire Avatar: Warriors of Pandora bundle for 3,400 V-Bucks or select individual cosmetics. The bundle includes:

Jake Sully outfit

Jake Sully LEGO style

Neytiri outfit

Neytiri LEGO style

Neytiri and Jake’s Hunter’s Banshee gliders

Neytiri’s Knife pickaxe

Jake Sully’s hatchet pickaxe

Ikran Totem back bling

Woodsprite back bling

Pandora’s Bloom emote

Ikran’s Flight loading screen

Jake and Neytiri glow in the dark. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you prefer to save a few V-Bucks and purchase only a few items in the collection, you can do so.

Jake Sully with the LEGO style and Woodsprite back bling for 1,500 V-Bucks

Neytiri with the LEGO style and Ikran Totem backbling for 1,500 V-Bucks

Hunter’s Banshee glider for 1,200 V-Bucks

Pandora’s Bloom emote for 400 V-Bucks

Jake’s Hatchet for 500 V-Bucks

Neytiri’s Knife for 500 V-Bucks

If this is not your favorite Avatar and you prefer Avatar, check out what Avatar skins and cosmetics are available in Fortnite.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy