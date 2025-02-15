Avatar has come to Fortnite. No, not that one. The other one.

Great news, everybody–Avatar has finally come to Fortnite. “But wait!” I hear you cry, “Avatar: The Last Airbender has been in Fortnite since April last year! This is surely old news?” Ah, but we are speaking of James Cameron’s Na’Vi, who now have their own Fortnite outfits and cosmetics.
The news of the blue epic sci-fi characters coming to the Fortnite Item Shop has had a generally positive reception. Many movie fans are willing to hand over their wallets for the chance to sprint across the Fortnite island as either Jake Sully or Neytiri. There have, of course, been the inevitable debates on Reddit over which is the better crossover–Avatar or Avatar? Personally, I prefer Avatar, but I realize that is a controversial opinion, as so many other players love Avatar. But hey, our favorite Avatar characters wouldn’t want us to squabble and fight over which Avatar is best, would they? That’s kind of the whole point in Avatar—peace and harmony.
Whichever Avatar you love the most, Fortnite offers some great skins, gliders, emotes, and more to perfect your Avatar loadout. The latest Avatar bundle includes two reactive outfits with their LEGO Fortnite styles, each with an optional back bling, plus a glider, two pickaxes, and an emote. Both Jake Sully’s and Neytiri’s outfits have a subtle but effective reactive feature where the dot markings on their faces and bodies give off a gentle glow at night.
How to get the Avatar Warriors of Pandora bundle in Fortnite
The Avatar: Warriors of Pandora bundle will be in the Fortnite Item Shop between Feb. 15, 2025, and Feb. 24, 2025. Undoubtedly, the skins will return at another date, but if you want it now, you have until Feb. 24 to save up your V-Bucks and treat yourself.
You have the choice to purchase the entire Avatar: Warriors of Pandora bundle for 3,400 V-Bucks or select individual cosmetics. The bundle includes:
- Jake Sully outfit
- Jake Sully LEGO style
- Neytiri outfit
- Neytiri LEGO style
- Neytiri and Jake’s Hunter’s Banshee gliders
- Neytiri’s Knife pickaxe
- Jake Sully’s hatchet pickaxe
- Ikran Totem back bling
- Woodsprite back bling
- Pandora’s Bloom emote
- Ikran’s Flight loading screen
If you prefer to save a few V-Bucks and purchase only a few items in the collection, you can do so.
- Jake Sully with the LEGO style and Woodsprite back bling for 1,500 V-Bucks
- Neytiri with the LEGO style and Ikran Totem backbling for 1,500 V-Bucks
- Hunter’s Banshee glider for 1,200 V-Bucks
- Pandora’s Bloom emote for 400 V-Bucks
- Jake’s Hatchet for 500 V-Bucks
- Neytiri’s Knife for 500 V-Bucks
If this is not your favorite Avatar and you prefer Avatar, check out what Avatar skins and cosmetics are available in Fortnite.
Published: Feb 15, 2025 10:41 am