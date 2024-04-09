All Avatar skins and cosmetics in Fortnite (and how much they cost)

Several new, highly-anticipated Avatar: The Last Airbender cosmetics finally hit the Fortnite store with update 29.20, so now you can get your hands on some fancy elemental skins.

All Fortnite Avatar skins and cosmetics

The new Avatar cosmetics in Fortnite include three additional skins, back blings, pickaxes, and an emote. Here are all the new cosmetic bundles, their V-Buck prices, and exactly what they include.

Zuko & Katara Bundle: 3,200 V-Bucks (includes skins, back bling, LEGO outfit styles, and pickaxes)

Zuko is a Fire Elementalist in Avatar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Separate Toph Beiphong, Zuko and Katara Pack: 2,000 V-Bucks (includes back bling, LEGO outfit styles, and pickaxes)

Toph Beifong is one of the most popular characters in Avatar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Air Flurry Emote: 500 V-Bucks

If you’re interested in getting these new Avatar cosmetics, you can find them in the item store.

Fortnite is known for its collaborations, and the Avatar collaboration is no different. Aang and his crew’s arrival was leaked ahead of the update, and you can see Aang on Fortnite’s in-game map. Aang’s island is slowly moving toward the main island, teasing this season’s collaboration. You can also use the water-bending mythic item in Fortnite, and other mythic items related to Avatar are speculated to come on April 12.

At the time of writing, Aang has not yet arrived in Fortnite as a cosmetic, but he should be coming soon in a future patch. Apart from the new Avatar Fortnite skins that dropped in 29.20, you can also get your hands on Korra cosmetics by completing her quests.

