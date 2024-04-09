Category:
All Avatar skins and cosmetics in Fortnite (and how much they cost)

The Avatar crew is here.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|
Published: Apr 9, 2024 05:18 am
Aang and his friends in Avatar the Last Airbender
Image via iFireMonkey

Several new, highly-anticipated Avatar: The Last Airbender cosmetics finally hit the Fortnite store with update 29.20, so now you can get your hands on some fancy elemental skins.

All Fortnite Avatar skins and cosmetics

The new Avatar cosmetics in Fortnite include three additional skins, back blings, pickaxes, and an emote. Here are all the new cosmetic bundles, their V-Buck prices, and exactly what they include.

  • Zuko & Katara Bundle: 3,200 V-Bucks (includes skins, back bling, LEGO outfit styles, and pickaxes)
Zuko is a Fire Elementalist in Avatar and he is a Fortnite cosmetic with the newest update.
Zuko is a Fire Elementalist in Avatar. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Separate Toph Beiphong, Zuko and Katara Pack: 2,000 V-Bucks (includes back bling, LEGO outfit styles, and pickaxes)
Fortnite adds another Avatar themed characters Toph Beifong, who deals with earth elemental technique.
Toph Beifong is one of the most popular characters in Avatar. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Air Flurry Emote: 500 V-Bucks

If you’re interested in getting these new Avatar cosmetics, you can find them in the item store.

Fortnite is known for its collaborations, and the Avatar collaboration is no different. Aang and his crew’s arrival was leaked ahead of the update, and you can see Aang on Fortnite’s in-game map. Aang’s island is slowly moving toward the main island, teasing this season’s collaboration. You can also use the water-bending mythic item in Fortnite, and other mythic items related to Avatar are speculated to come on April 12.

At the time of writing, Aang has not yet arrived in Fortnite as a cosmetic, but he should be coming soon in a future patch. Apart from the new Avatar Fortnite skins that dropped in 29.20, you can also get your hands on Korra cosmetics by completing her quests.

related content
Read Article Fortnite Avatar event countdown: Exact start time and release date
Katara looking at Aang and Appa frozen in ice in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite Avatar event countdown: Exact start time and release date
Kacee Fay and others Kacee Fay and others Apr 9, 2024
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (April 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 9, 2024
Read Article For Alderaan! Beloved Star Wars character could be getting another Fortnite skin
Luke, Leia, and Han Solo standing together against a black backdrop
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
For Alderaan! Beloved Star Wars character could be getting another Fortnite skin
Josh Challies Josh Challies Apr 9, 2024
Author
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more.