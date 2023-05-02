The 20 rarest dances and emotes in Fortnite

Screenshot via Epic Games Screenshot via Epic Games Screenshot via Epic Games Screenshot via Epic Games Screenshot via Epic Games Screenshot via Epic Games Screenshot via Epic Games Screenshot via Epic Games Screenshot via Epic Games Screenshot via Epic Games Screenshot via Epic Games Screenshot via Epic Games Screenshot via Epic Games Screenshot via Epic Games Screenshot via Epic Games Screenshot via Epic Games Screenshot via Epic Games Fresh – Screengrab via Epic Games Widow’s Pirouette – Screengrab via Epic Games

Fortnite’s cosmetics rarity system is a lie. I know it, you know it, everybody knows it. It’s just how Epic Games tells you how complex and expensive an item is. True rarity lies in how often that cosmetic shows up in the item shop.

That’s how even a green (or uncommon) dance can be considered one of the most unique emotes in the game only because the number of players who had a chance to buy it is relatively low.

Emotes and dances are the key way many Fortnite players show off their personality and sense of style in Fortnite, mostly after destroying someone in a one-versus-one.

Epic Games is a skin-manufacturing powerhouse today. That explains why some emotes like Fresh and Kiss the Cup haven’t been seen in years—why bother relaunching seasonal emotes that only part of the Fortnite playerbase didn’t buy when you can release a new one that nobody owns yet?

Some emotes and dances owe their rarity to being featured on early battle passes, while others just never became available through the in-game shop after their release. Since battle pass emotes shouldn’t ever come back, this list contain only items that were seen anytime in the item shop, meaning there’s hope they will one day come back.

Here are the rarest dances and emotes in Fortnite.

Rarest Fortnite emotes and dates last seen in item shop

Fresh (the rarest Fortnite emote today)

The Fresh emote is a reference to the dance on the TV show Fresh Prince of Bel-Air made by actor Alfonso Ribeiro as Carlton. It’s undeniable that this dance is inspired by Carlton’s signature move.

This energetic shuffle was introduced in 2017 for 800 V-Bucks and hasn’t seen the light of day again for over 1,600 days. That’s most likely due to Ribeiro’s lawsuit against Epic Games requesting rights over the emote and dance. Even though he’s dropped the charges in 2019 and Epic doesn’t owe him anything, it’s likely that the developers will continue careful and not bring this emote back to Fortnite anytime soon to avoid further issues with the law.

Widow’s Pirouette

Epic is the master of collaborations. Marvel’s introduction to the Fortnite universe has boosted the game’s popularity to unimaginable levels. Seeing comic book characters and even skits from movies in Fortnite is an everyday thing now.

The Widow’s Pirouette emote features the iconic moves of Black Widow and it hasn’t been available in the shop since 2019, when it was on sale for 200 V-Bucks. Since it’s a collab item, it will probably return only when Marvel and Epic agree to do so.

Kiss the Cup

Winning a Fortnite match isn’t an easy feat. When you finally get that Victory Royale, you should be prepared to celebrate the occasion.

Kissing the Cup was released in 2019 for 200 V-Bucks to celebrate the Fortnite World Cup 2019, won by Bugha. It’s very unlikely such a specific item will be ever relaunched, and this emote now sits away from the item shop for over 1,300 days.

Go home! and Welcome!

These two emotes came out together for 100 V-Bucks each at the end of Fortnite’s Chapter one, season 10, and haven’t been seen again for over 1,200 days.

They are a reference to the chapter’s finale event, when The Visitor and his group, The Seven, destroyed the Zero Point with a meteor and forever changed the island.

These emotes were used to show either show players’ support for The Visitor’s actions, welcoming his destruction and rebuilding, or to show they wanted him gone. This is probably a reference to alien and apocalyptic movies where the world-changing event splits the population into groups that either want it to happen or those that want to stop it.

Head Banger

This emote is part of Fortnite’s collaborations with real-life celebrities. Head Banger is a 300 V-Buck emote part of the partnership with American rapper Travis Scott. Just like all the items in his set, the Head Banger emote hasn’t been seen in the item shop for over 1,100 days, and it probably will only return when (and if) Epic and Travis Scott renew their deal to sell the set in the game.

Raise the Cup

This one is actually unrelated to Kiss the Cup emote, though it’s almost equally rare. It was sold for 200 V-Bucks for only two days, but it was also free for those who ranked high enough in the online tournament Raise the Cup, held on August 18, 2020.

The little dance your character makes when you use this emote is a reference to football team Liverpool trophy lift after winning the Premier League in 2020.

Zombie Shambles

This unique emote makes your character do a zombie walk, and that’s it. What makes Zombie Shambles quite rare is that it was sold for 200 V-Bucks for a single day, on November 6, 2020, in the Daily shop. It wasn’t seen since them, being unavailable for over 900 days.

Out with the old

There would be nothing special about this seasonal emote if it wasn’t for how crappy the year of 2020 was as a whole. The Covid-19 pandemic broke out globally, and we were all stuck inside for most of the year, relying on our games to have fun.

That emote has your character pop a balloon that says “2020” while inflating a new one with “2021” while smiling. It subtly shows how our hopes for the new year were at that time. Since Jan. 1, 2021, this emote hasn’t been seen, and considering its seasonality, it’s probably gone for good for those who didn’t buy it.

Sing Along

This is an unusual case of a rare emote that was actually given away for free. At first, Sing Along was sold for 200 V-Bucks, but then was made available for free in the item shop, and those who first bought it were refunded.

It was last seen over 800 days ago.

Freezing Burst

Those who wanted a little more game inside their game could buy this God of War-themed emote until March 21, 2021 for 1,000 V-Bucks. It was never seen in Fortnite again, not even after the release of God of War: Ragnarök in November 2022.

Just like any collab item, this should only return to the game when Epic signs a new deal with the copyright owners.

Bulletproof and Be Seeing You

You can probably spot the pattern at this point. Most Fortnite rare emotes are from previous collaborations that have no return date set, just like Bulletproof and Be Seeing You, made for the game’s partnership with Lionsgate for the release of the movie John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum in May 2019. Both are a reference to the main character of the movie, John Wick.

This is one of the rare cases where the items actually returned years later, and both items were last seen on March 25, 2021, being over two years away from the item shop.

Lazer Flex and Lazer Blast

Another set of dances from a third-party partnership made by Fortnite. Lazer Blast and Lazer Flex are part of the ICON series with EDM trio Major Lazer, and are also part of the collab cosmetics that were re-released in the past. While they were first seen in the item shop in August 2019, they were also in the game on June 13, 2021, when they were last seen.

That should give you some hope to see these items again in the future.

Pull Up

This ICON series emote is fruit of the partnership between Epic Games and TikToker Cale Saurage. Your character will do Cale’s dance to the song ROCKSTAR by DaBaby and Roddy Ricch.

When it was last seen in the item shop on July 12, 2021, it was on sale for 500 V-Bucks.

Jabba Switchway

Another ICON Series emote that has a DaBaby song in it, Jabba Switchway is inspired by a dance made by the group Jabbawockeez to the song BOP.

It was last on sale for 500 V-Bucks over 600 days ago.

Go Mufasa

This is another dance of DaBaby’s BOP, this time as interpreted by dancer Mufasa. It was also last seen in the item shop over 600 days ago for 500 V-Bucks.

It’s complicated

This is one of the emotes with the highest in-game rarity on the list. It’s Complicated was first released in 2020 for 500 V-Bucks, and it hasn’t returned to players’ shops since August 21, 2021. That makes it one of the rarest non-collab emotes in Fortnite.

Poof

The Poof emote just shows a silly smoke bomb fail by your character, who ends up not even failing to hide but also choking to the smoke that rises from the bomb. It was last seen on August 22, 2021, and is also a non-collab emote that could return anytime.

If you have any of these emotes or dances, always spare a slot for them in your emote wheel to prove how long you’ve been awesome to every enemy’s face that crosses your path.