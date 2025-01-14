How to find Godzilla’s footprints in Fortnite

There are signs of Godzilla appearing on the island, and if you find them, you can receive some bonus XP. Read on to find out how to investigate Godzilla’s footprints in Fortnite.

The Godzilla Monsterverse quests come in three parts, starting with Nyanja’s quests and ending with Hope and Godzilla. One of the quests from Nyanja involves investigating the giant footprints left behind by what looks like a giant lizard. To complete the quest and get 25,000 XP, you must visit the footprints at the coast near the devastated Shining Span (now known as Shattered Span).

Find the footprints near Shattered Span. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Some unknown force destroyed Shining Span, but whatever did it was huge and powerful. I think we can guess who might have been responsible for the damage. The entire middle of the bridge is gone, but some lower-level areas with chests still exist if you like landing there for loot. Jones is nearby at the waterside, with Doughberman, fighting off multiple rounds of respawning NPC guards. He is always first at the scene when something is going down, so there is little surprise that he is checking out the disturbance.

To the east of Shattered Span is a large beach area. This is where you will find the three giant footprints leading into the water. They are so big you can even see them on your map if you look carefully. There is no need to interact with them; just walk over to them to complete the quest. Once you have done that, you can head up to the Warrior hut on the hill and find a Kaiju Detection Beacon to help you complete another Monsterverse quest on the Nyanja list. The other two beacons are north of Whiffy Wharf, near Shogun’s Solitude, and south of Kappa Kappa Factory.

Godzilla was here! Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you are eager to complete more of these intriguing quests, you will have to wait until Jan. 17. This is when the next set of Monsterverse Godzilla quests drop, and we get to see the giant lizard in all his scaly glory. According to leaks, we will have the beast roaming the island and be able to obtain his power, transforming into Godzilla to wreak havoc on the rest of the players.

