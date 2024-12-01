Fortnite Chapter six is here, and in season one, the island is sprawling with new Japanese-themed bosses, hitscan weapons, spirits, and many more.

With Fortnite’s latest season, you have a brand new battle pass to grind and get new cosmetics such as Godzilla and many more. So, if you want to level up that battle pass quickly and earn the rewards, XP maps are here to speed up your grind and help you relax from your everyday chase for the victory royale.

Here is a list of Fortnite XP maps for Chapter six, season one, which are a great addition to your usual battle royale grind.

Best Fortnite XP maps for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1, listed

Zombie Escape Tag

Convert everyone to zombies! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Map Code: 5263-9200-9917

The Zombie Escape Tag is an action-packed experience with runners and zombies. Runners get a head start, and they must get to the top of the track without getting infected, while zombies’ role is to heal their allies and make sure all runners are converted to zombies before the race ends. At the start of the round, you randomly get a role, and you can spend your money on either getting weapons or choosing a specialization to help your zombie allies.

There are no clear winners or losers here, so it’s a fun way to farm XP without heavy competition. Whether you’re chasing runners as zombies or defeating zombies to help the runners make it to the end, it’s very satisfying to play.

Troll Bed Wars

Build your base and destroy enemy beds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Map Code: 9783-9810-3294

If you’re looking to play with your friends and face off against enemy players in a race to create the best base, the Troll Bed Wars is a great game to experience that thrill. You start with only a bed and a wooden pallet, which you can farm to get the wood material and trade it for ammo. However, things heat up quite quickly when you use the weapon to make your way to resource centers on the map and collect better resources to fortify your defense and get better weapons to attack enemy bases.

If you’re slow at upgrading your base, then you might have uninvited friends in your base. These enemies look to destroy your bed and stop your respawn to eliminate you from the game. As you purchase new weapons and ammo, unlocking new things in your base along the way, you earn XP, which is a great way to level up while playing with your friends.

Lumberjack Heroes

Cut down the trees! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Map Code: 7154-1898-4800

Looking for some peace? Lumberjack Heroes is the title for you. As the game’s name suggests, you’re a lumberjack, and you have to use your pickaxe to break trees and earn wood, which is the central currency of the game. You can use wood to gain unique abilities and unlock regions to progress through the title, or make yourself stronger and earn more wood per hit to evolve your character.

You’ll also find and harvest eggs to have little pets who will follow you on your journey. If you’re tired of mindlessly cutting trees, you can upgrade your sword and defeat bosses in the mid-to-late game.

Sniper One Shot Battle

Sharpen your sniper skills. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Map Code: 0534-2333-5444

Want to sharpen your sniper skills while earning XP? Sniper One Shot Battle gives you access to an arsenal of snipers and other utility tools, which is amazing for shooting down foes and practicing your sniper. There are a ton of snipers from different seasons, which allows you to try out an old classic like Bolt Sniper and eliminate enemies.

Apart from polishing your sniper skills, it’s also a great game to test out outfits of different colors and see if you stand out to get sniped down immediately. As every sniper here is a one-shot kill, you can also have some fun and run around avoiding sniper shots to improve your dodge skills.

Chill Guy Prop Hunt

Find props and XP together. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Made Code: 9704-5238-3260

Who doesn’t like a good prop hunt? Especially when it’s inspired by the Chill Guy meme. This map is full of arbitrary objects, which makes it fun to hide in a crowded room and challenging for the hunters to find the props and eliminate you. Being a hunter isn’t that bad, as meme songs lead you closer to the props, which makes the matches intense and very fun.

Apart from the matches, you have secret rooms to hide and collect coins which you give a ton of XP, ideal for leveling up your battle pass.

