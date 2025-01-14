Forgot password
Picture showing the Godzilla coming to the Fortnite island in chapter six season one.
Image via Epic Games
Category:
Fortnite

All Godzilla quests and rewards in Fortnite

Time to get to work.
Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Jan 14, 2025 08:26 am

Godzilla’s arrival in Fortnite provides a new slew of quests to complete, as well as some awesome rewards to pimp out your locker.

The Japanese theme to Fortnite has been stunning players since season six began, and the wait for Godzilla has been a long one, with the legendary kaiju first teased before the start of the season. Now, he’s here—and leaks suggest another familiar face will join him.

Whether you’re grinding through the quests or want to know exactly what’s up for grabs, we have the details.

All Godzilla quests

Quests in Fortnite are one of the best ways to gain experience, and a fresh batch has been released with the arrival of Godzilla—and there’s more on the way. We’ll keep this article updated with additional quests that get added.

The first batch of quests orientates around Godzilla’s arrival on the island and Monarch’s involvement, so expect to dig up some secrets.

QuestReward
Investigate the footprints25,000 XP
Damage opponents from one story above or higher25,000 XP
Find out Monarch’s secrets25,000 XP
Travel distance whairbornebone25,000 XP
Place Kaiju detection beacons25,000 XP

All Godzilla rewards

A screenshot of the Godzilla rewards page in Fortnite.
Grab them all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Godzilla rewards in Fortnite are not available until Friday, Jan. 17. However, you can view them all before they are live. To make things even easier, check out our table below.

We will add details on unlocking the rewards when they are available!

Reward
Lil’ Godzilla Attack Emote
Godzilla Loading Screen
Godzilla Awaits Spray
Godzilla’s Exo-Spine Back Bling
Evolved Heat Ray Wrap
Godzilla Evolved Outfit
Mothra Glider
Charged Titanus Gojira Emote
Energized Exo-Spine Back Bling
Woodblock Print Godzilla Emote
Crystal Fang Pickaxe
Energized Godzilla Outfit Style
