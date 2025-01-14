All Godzilla quests and rewards in Fortnite

Godzilla’s arrival in Fortnite provides a new slew of quests to complete, as well as some awesome rewards to pimp out your locker.

The Japanese theme to Fortnite has been stunning players since season six began, and the wait for Godzilla has been a long one, with the legendary kaiju first teased before the start of the season. Now, he’s here—and leaks suggest another familiar face will join him.

Whether you’re grinding through the quests or want to know exactly what’s up for grabs, we have the details.

All Godzilla quests

Quests in Fortnite are one of the best ways to gain experience, and a fresh batch has been released with the arrival of Godzilla—and there’s more on the way. We’ll keep this article updated with additional quests that get added.

The first batch of quests orientates around Godzilla’s arrival on the island and Monarch’s involvement, so expect to dig up some secrets.

Quest Reward Investigate the footprints 25,000 XP Damage opponents from one story above or higher 25,000 XP Find out Monarch’s secrets 25,000 XP Travel distance whairbornebone 25,000 XP Place Kaiju detection beacons 25,000 XP

All Godzilla rewards

Grab them all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Godzilla rewards in Fortnite are not available until Friday, Jan. 17. However, you can view them all before they are live. To make things even easier, check out our table below.

We will add details on unlocking the rewards when they are available!

Reward Lil’ Godzilla Attack Emote Godzilla Loading Screen Godzilla Awaits Spray Godzilla’s Exo-Spine Back Bling Evolved Heat Ray Wrap Godzilla Evolved Outfit Mothra Glider Charged Titanus Gojira Emote Energized Exo-Spine Back Bling Woodblock Print Godzilla Emote Crystal Fang Pickaxe Energized Godzilla Outfit Style

