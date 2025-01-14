All 3 Monarch secret locations in Fortnite

The monster Godzilla is making his way to the island in Fortnite, and to prepare for his arrival, you can complete several important quests to learn about him. One of these tasks asks you to find out Monarch’s secrets.

This quest can be fairly tricky to finish since there are a few spots you can travel to for it, and some of the items you need to find are decently small. Here’s how to find out Monarch’s secrets and all locations for them in Fortnite.

How to find out Monarch’s secrets in Fortnite

What secret intel does this clipboard hide? Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find all three of Monarch’s secrets for the Godzilla quests by visiting Kappa Kappa Factory, Foxy Floodgate, or Pumped Power in Fortnite. They’re all quite small objects, only available to acquire at specific spots, so collecting them all can be tricky.

Each of these locations has more than three secrets waiting to be discovered. This means you only need to visit one of them, although you can mix and match between them if desired.

You can find these secrets by locating the white diamond-shaped icon with an exclamation point in it. The secrets are computers, barrels, and clipboards you can interact with to learn information. You need to interact with one of each type of item to fully complete this task.

All Kappa Kappa Factory Monarch’s secrets locations in Fortnite

This is no ordinary pickle factory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Three of Monarch’s secrets can be found at the Kappa Kappa Factory POI, although there are some extra ones throughout the area, too. Start by making your way to this location near the southwest end of the area. Once you’re there, head inside the large green factory building.

Monarch’s first secret is on a computer inside a factory building at this location. Head through the front door with a red Kappa Kappa Pickle Co. sign hanging over it. As soon as you’re inside, look left to find two computers sitting on a desk. Interact with the one that has a blue screen to uncover Monarch’s first secret. There’s another computer on the second floor, but the one on the first floor is easier to access.

To obtain Monarch’s second secret, head upstairs inside the same building. Look for the white circular table with a clipboard to unlock it. For Monarch’s third secret, exit the factory building and head to the northeast end of the area. On top of the structure with lots of vats used to produce pickles, you’ll find various barrels you can interact with.

Look for bright green barrels to uncover one of Monarch’s secrets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Foxy Floodgate Monarch’s secrets locations in Fortnite

At Foxy Floodgate, you need to head inside the factory building with a blue and yellow lightning bolt icon over it to find secrets you can discover. Once you enter this building, look for the vending machine by a desk to find two computers that can be interacted with to learn one of Monarch’s secrets. Although both have an exclamation point icon, you can only learn a secret from one.

Head down the stairs near the computers to find a barrel you can use to learn another secret. The last secret in this area is a clipboard near the very top of the building, so head up the stairs until you can’t go any higher to find it.

Head towards the icons to find Monarch’s secrets around the area. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Pumped Power Monarch’s secrets locations in Fortnite

You can find all of Monarch’s secrets at Pumped Power inside the large factory building near the west end of this POI. The computers are up the stairs on the small second floor, the clipboard is on the ground by the machines in the center of the room, and a few barrels are scattered throughout the area. They’re all located decently close together within this building, so this location is the easiest one to visit for this task overall.

If you’re eager to learn more about Godzilla, you may want to find Godzilla’s footprints next. There are also plenty of other Godzilla quests worth tackling for rewards, so be sure to grab some strong loot, like a Kinetic Blade, before you set out to work through them.

