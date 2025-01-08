There are lots of unique weapons at your disposal in Fortnite Chapter Six, season one, but many of them can be rather tough to acquire. If you enjoy melee abilities, the Kinetic Blade is a powerful tool worth finding and using.

Recommended Videos

This weapon is quite strong when used correctly, but adding it to your inventory is a decently tough task. There’s a lot you need to know about it if you’re hoping to experience everything this season has to offer, so here’s how to find and use a Kinetic Blade in Fortnite.

Where to find a Kinetic Blade in Fortnite Chapter 6, season one

Your enemies won’t stand a chance if you learn to master this weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find a Kinetic Blade as random floor or chest loot just about anywhere on the island in Fortnite. Unlike Typhoon Blades, this weapon doesn’t have stands stationed at specific spots, which means there’s no way to guarantee you find one. Instead, whether or not you’re able to acquire one comes down to luck.

Although you can buy many special items from NPCs around the map, the Kinetic Blade isn’t one of them. It could eventually become available for purchase as newer NPCs get added, and if it does we’ll update that information here, but for now, you just have to loot around and hope you get lucky.

For the best odds of coming across a Kinetic Blade, try to land at a main POI that has plenty of loot. Some great places to try are Seaport City, Canyon Crossing, and Nightshift Forest since all of these spots have many areas you can check for chests and floor loot.

Another potential way to acquire this weapon is directly from another player. As you eliminate enemy players around the island, there’s a chance that some of them may drop a Kinetic Blade if they previously managed to find one while looting.

I’ve had the best luck finding it by opening chests, but it’s still fairly rare. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to use a Kinetic Blade in Fortnite

The Kinetic Blade weapon has two functions you can use to dish out damage in battle which are a Knockback Slash and a Dash Attack. If you’re not sure how to activate these functions, equip your Kinetic Blade and look near the bottom left corner of the screen right slightly above your health bar. The buttons you need to press to use both attacks vary by platform, but they’re always displayed here when this weapon is equipped.

Knockback Slash: This is your basic attack. When triggered, you launch forward to deliver two quick and precise slashes that deal a moderate amount of damage. The second slash also knocks your enemy back a decent distance.

This is your basic attack. When triggered, you launch forward to deliver two quick and precise slashes that deal a moderate amount of damage. The second slash also knocks your enemy back a decent distance. Dash Attack: This is the more powerful Kinetic Blade move which is why it also has a cooldown period of 10 seconds. When it’s available to execute, you can charge forward rapidly to deal heavy damage against your opponents. This weapon has three charges so you can use this move three times in a row before it then needs to recharge.

Although it’s not listed as one of the official moves, you can also perform a Dash Attack while jumping in the air to deal a bit of extra damage. To execute this move, jump into the air then select the Dash Attack button to activate it.

The Dash Attack takes a second to charge up, so make sure you time it right to avoid getting eliminated before you get to use it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The primary use of the Kinetic Blade is combat, but it’s also a pretty helpful mobility tool. You can use the Dash Attack to travel around a lot more quickly which means it’s still worth using even outside of battle when you have charges waiting to be consumed.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy