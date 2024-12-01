Where is the Godzilla Boss in Fortnite?

Godzilla is one of the stand-out collaborations featured in Chapter 6 Season 1 in Fortnite, but where is the big boss located? We’ve got a full explanation of the situation below.

Godzilla was revealed during promotional artwork for Fortnite‘s latest chapter, alongside Baymax from Big Hero 6, and will take center stage this season. However, there is expected to be a bit of a wait before the iconic monster graces the Fortnite island.

We’ve got all the details you need to know about the Godzilla boss below, including some speculation on what might be ahead this Chapter.

Godzilla boss location in Fortnite

Not ready yet. Image via Epic Games.

The Godzilla boss is not yet available in Fortnite and is expected to arrive later in the season. During the teaser trailer for Chapter 6 Season 1, Godzilla was shown approaching the island near the end of the video—indicating that he’s arriving later in this season.

Although not confirmed by Epic Games, it’s expected that Godzilla will arrived on the island on Jan. 17 as this is the date that the Godzilla skin in the Battle Pass becomes available to players—so we expect Godzilla to work similarly to Doctor Doom in Chapter 5.

If the process is the same, then a mid-season update in Fortnite will result in Godzilla’s arrival on the island and a huge battle may then occur. Details remain under wraps but it may be that players have to work together to defeat Godzilla, like they did with Doom, or it could be tied to another story event.

There have been rumors that King Kong will make an appearance in Chapter 6, which may lead to a Kong vs Godzilla face-off similar to the giant tussle between two Eminems that fans watched during the record-breaking live event.

Rather than fighting Godzilla, players could battle against another giant monster from the iconic franchise before Godzilla arrives to help players, so there’s plenty of ways it could all go. For now, all we can do is speculate.

We’ll update this article with more details on Godzilla when the King of the Monsters arrives in Fortnite next month!

